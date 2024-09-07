Democrat politicians and their partners in the legacy media are trying to turn this country into their utopia, our nightmare. Seems they really believe in that utopia and think it will be a good thing.

In reality, the USA will become a socialist/communist hellhole, if we keep going under Democrats. So we need to stand up and fight for the next 60 days leading up to the election. Each of can still do a lot: remember, pray, vote, work, donate.

Remember -- Democrats have opened our southern border and allowed all manner of human beings to come flooding over. They claim this is having a heart. The truth is that it is terribly inhumane; hundreds of thousands of Americans and migrants have died because of this policy due to fentanyl coming into the USA and illegal criminal aliens committing crime. Women and children have been assaulted on the journey here and have been trafficked in the USA.

I went to an event this week in Aurora, Colorado in support of veteran and former ICE official John Fabbricatore, candidate for Congress, and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Tom Homan, formerly of CBP, and Congressman Chip Roy came in support too. Homan said he will be there to help President Trump with the border mess. I believe the others will too, if elected.

Fabbricatore commented that his opponent is silent; Congressman Jason Crow says nothing about the recent actions of Venezuelan illegal criminal aliens in Aurora. He also said that many people feel Colorado is too far gone. He urged people not to give in to that negativity and to take the state back.

Ever since Democrats enacted their notorious Blueprint in Colorado, the state seems to have been sliding faster and faster down a slippery slope. However, these men, alongside others, are standing up for Colorado anyway. Remember this. Take their lead and engage where you are.

Remember: At all levels, Democrat legislators have been extreme and careless about our economy, and they have caused harm to our communities and our Republic. Their profligate spending has been bad enough, but that spending coupled with their war on fossil fuels and the “Green New Deal” have done double damage. Trump spent a lot too, but he was about to start exporting energy to other nations to pay off debt and make the USA wealthy again. Democrats’ actions have victimized Americans most at the lower economic levels, but all but the wealthiest have felt the pinch. Young people can’t buy a home anymore all across this country.

We have 60 days. What else can we do?

Pray:

If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. -- 2 Chronicles 7:14

Seems like this is a starting point. From there we can pray for President Trump and for the protection for all candidates. You can also get other ideas and join with others by going to MyFaithVotes.org or PresidentialPrayerTeam.org or Flashpoint or TruthandLibertyCoalition.net. Some are more conservative than others; you can find the one that resonates with you.

Vote: We can register to vote and check our registration at TruetheVote.org.

We can fill out our ballots and mail them in as soon as we receive them or drop them in a drop box that you know is secure as soon as possible. Help others do the same.

Work: We can still get out there and walk for a Republican candidate or make phone calls for him or her. Yes, it’s a little scary for some. That’s okay. We can do hard things. Our country is worth it, right?

I walk for my husband’s campaign for Colorado State Representative and I’m a shy person. I just let the bad roll off and keep going, finish every walk at a house where people are nice, if I can. So far, I’ve knocked on over a thousand doors.

Donate: Give what you can to candidates, even if it’s only $5. The Democrats are supported by big money people -- even though they say that’s the Republicans’ gig -- so candidates need your help to compete.

Remember: Again. Elections have consequences. Seems like they get increasingly consequential. We have had the Democrats for almost four years and have seen them ruin nearly everything. They want to turn our great Republic into their “utopia,” and that won’t be a good thing.

Let’s go, American thinkers! Let’s run through the tape. It will be a big celebration when we win.

C.S. Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC

Image: Tony Webster