The huge number of migrant criminals released into the U.S. proves that Democrats don't care about the little guy

A huge story hit late Friday showing how many illegals ICE knows are roaming the American streets and it's lot of hem.

Yet most of the mainstream media just ignores the story.

More than 13,000 murderers, more than 15,000 dangerous sexual offenders, and more than 425,000 dangerous criminals were let into America after crossing in illegally and somehow the story is mostly buried.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. These are the ones they know about. What about all the known (and unknown) 'gotaways'?

The head of Department of Homeland Security didn't come out to talk about it to the public.

Kamala and Joe didn't say a word. Attorney General Merrick Garland hasn't commented.

Kamala was down at the border saying how tough she is at the border ... but not a word about this!

Jessica Tarlov, one of the Democrat shills who shows up on Fox News's show, The Five, clearly had the Democrat talking points when she talked about the issue. She said that this also includes people who came before Biden and Kamala opened the border. That is probably true, but people have to have their head deep in the sand to not know that the vast majority have come in after Biden and Harris intentionally opened the border.

Why don't we get a breakdown of the numbers from the Justice Department who seem to care little about the rampant crime at the border?

Why haven't they focused on finding the more than 300,000 known children who have disappeared through the immigration system? Why haven't Kamala, Joe, and other Democrats said anything about the children who are probably being exploited? The answer is that they clearly don't care!

If these known criminals came in before Biden and Harris, why didn't Garland catch them and send them back? Was he too busy concentrating on parents, Catholics, pro-life people and the fictional insurrection where they targeted a lot of people who were peacefully protesting a questionable election?

We rarely hear much from the media and other Democrats when illegals rape, murder, or injure people because they don't care. They pretend that these illegals are just here to work and pretend that they don't commit as many crimes as other Americans.

They don't care when Haitians or any other race are overrunning cities because they are being flown in by Biden and Harris. They pretend that they all get jobs that Americans wouldn't take.

Last night, Colin Jost, on the Saturday Night Live news segment brought up that Trump called Kamala mentally disabled. Somehow he forgot the context. Trump said anyone who knowingly lets in all these criminals is clearly mentally deficient, just like Joe has been for years.

What should people be called who let in terrorists and criminals to roam and terrorize America? Isn't 'mentally deficient' an appropriate description?

What should people be called who continually fund Iran, which funds terrorism and pledges death to America and death to Israel? Isn't 'mentally deficient' appropriate?

What should people be called who continually spread the lie that Trump is an antisemite who loves white supremacists and Nazis? Liars and mentally deficient seem to be appropriate.

And the media and other Democrats should stop pretending that they are empathetic. The only thing they care about is power. They sure don't care about the poor or middle class no matter how much they intentionally lie.