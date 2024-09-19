The Haitian taste for domestic pets isn’t just driven by poverty

Haiti is a very poor country—the poorest by far in the Western Hemisphere. The US has provided Haiti with large doses of foreign aid. In fact, the Clintons were given control of large amounts of aid money to improve Haiti through their foundation. That didn’t work out very well as funds were siphoned off to who knows where but not much to the benefit of the ordinary Haitians.

Development economists have concluded that a poor country cannot be saved by foreign aid. They must want to develop their country themselves. At this point, Haiti has no prospects for significant change. Arbitrarily admitting large numbers of Haitians into America will have no effect on Haiti and a chaotic effect on America, especially if small-town resources are overwhelmed.

Image: A cat eater from Haiti. X screen grab.

So, what’s for dinner?

Haitians living are known to eat cats for dinner in Haiti. (See, e.g., here, here, and here.) Ohio Governor DeWine is oblivious to this, as well as the overall impact of illegals in Ohio. Meat is meat when you are hungry, but over time, you develop a taste for certain types of meat. One of the major gang leaders in Haiti has the nickname “Barbecue”—and this wasn’t because of his taste for livestock or even cats. Once Haitians arrive in the USA, we should not expect them to change their dining habits. Pets are not available at the grocery store.

But there’s something important to note about Haitians’ fondness for domestic pets. It’s not just poverty or food culture. Instead, what comes with Haitians is Voodoo worship, and what comes with Voodoo worship is small-animal sacrifice, which is often torturous in its practice. In Haiti, estimates are that up to half the population practices voodoo, no matter the other faiths they profess. Some of their dinner items are related to these Voodoo rituals.

In New Orleans, 10 percent of the population is estimated to have a Voodoo connection. Voodoo shops on Bourbon Street, a Voodoo museum, Voodoo ceremonies, and veneration for Marie Laveau, the Voodoo Queen, live on not just as tourist attractions. If Biden/Harris wanted to import Haitians, they should have sent them to New Orleans.

You can compare Haitian eating habits to other countries without justifying the perverse essence of Haiti’s food desires. In China, they eat dogs without a sacrificial process. If you are eating on the street and ask what kind of meat is in your dish, the response is often “just meat.” So, if you have traveled extensively in China, you have probably eaten dogs. You see cute little puppies in cages on the street. They are not pets.

In France, they eat horses and various types of animal innards. Other foods around the world are tuna eyeballs, fruit bat soup, haggis, and monkey brains, to mention a few. In Mexico, there is fish head soup. Many stores in New Orleans sell turtle soup, although Westerners dislike it. Chicken feet are sold at the Chinese grocery store. Pig ears and snouts, pickled pig’s feet, squirrel brains, calf brains, and eggs are available for breakfast.

“De gustibus non est disputandum,” or there is no accounting for taste. You might be tempted to say this. But that is not so in this case. There is a good explanation for Haitian food tastes, and it’s not just poverty at work.