September 11, 2024

That media 'narrative' about pets going uneaten by Haitian migrants in Ohio is starting to fall apart

By Monica Showalter

Yes, they're getting eaten.

ABC News debate moderator David Muir made a big deal of "fact-checking" President Trump when he cited reports at last night's debate that pets were being eaten by Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, whose flooding 20,000-strong presence was creating many problems for the city of 58,000.

My transcript:

TRUMP: "What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country. And look at what's happening to the towns all over the United States. In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats. They're eating, they're eating, the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country and it's a shame.

MUIR: (interruption noises)

TRUMP: 'my dog was taken and used for food.' Maybe he said that and maybe that's good thing to say for a city manager."

MUIR: I'm not taking this from this from television, I'm taking this from the city manager.

TRUMP: ..the dog was eaten by the people who live there.

MUIR: Again, the Springfield city manager says there's no evidence of that.

TRUMP: We'll find out.

MUIR: Vice President Harris, we'll let you respond to the rest of what you've heard.

KAMALA: (Giggle, giggle) "Talk about extreme." (titter, titter...)

Well, now it turns out that Muir the self-appointed fact-checker who cited a city manager's claim that he didn't get any reports about it didn't know what he was talking about.

President Trump, however, did.

Reports from a wide variety of sources are starting to emerge about pets and park wildlife such as ducks and geese being stolen, dismembered, chopped, cooked, eaten and used for bizarre voudou ceremonies to summon evil spirits by Haitian migrants, some of them flown in from Haiti by as "parolees" by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

There's eyewitnesses, police reports, recordings, letters to Congress, and other stuff, and from such a wide variety of sources that it makes it hard to pat-ly declare, as Muir did, that nothing is going on.

Trump pointed out in the debate that a city manager might just have a public relations reason for witholding that information from the gullible press. He might even have an "interest" as such terms are, in seeing as many migrants flown in from Haiti or wherever as possible, owing to the lucrative federal contracts available to "minister" to them.

But that didn't matter to the part-time "fact-checker" with a nominal job as an impartial debate moderator last night.

What's interesting here is how the people who have lost pets might feel about it. There wasn't a trace of empathy from either Kamala or Muir about the people who may be missing their pets as pets are members of the family for most, taken with extreme cruelty by foreign migrants for eating or torturing purposes in occult rituals.

For someone to deny that you ever had a pet, that your pet was butchered and eaten by people who don't belong here and you'll never get a drop of justice, let alone a truth commission to say that it actually happened, is pretty heartless and disgusting.

The whole coverup, of course is Muir, and the city officials are trying to deny any negative effects of the Harris-Biden open borders policy. That's bad stuff, too, because if they'll cover up this, they'll cover up other crimes, and they'll arrogantly expect to never be held accountable for them.

Maybe that's changing as the facts and witness testimonies roll out, and there are lot of pet owners out there who might just find this concerning.

Because as the facts roll out, it looks increasingly likely that Muir was playing lapdog to the Harris-Biden administration instead of acting as the journalist he claims to be.

Image: Screen shot from AP video, via YouTube.

