Species dysphoria: The new gender dysphoria?

Gender dysphoria is so yesterday!

According to the Daily Mail, a youngster in Britain has been officially allowed to identify as a wolf.

Officials say the secondary-school student is suffering from 'species dysphoria,’ which occurs when someone believes they aren’t truly human and instead belong to a different animal species. Voilà, welcome to the trans-specied community!

As you might well guess, teachers are said to be ‘supporting’ the pupil, who authorities say belongs to a group called ‘furries.’

Oddly enough (O.K., not really), species dysphoria is becoming ever more common -- along with all the other dysphorias — in an age when it seems nearly everyone wants to identify as something they aren’t and can never be. (I myself sometimes identify as a 6’ 4” 27-year-old Chippendale dancer named Lance.)

We are told that increasing numbers of schoolchildren are taking on the personalities and identities of creatures from cats and dogs to birds and snakes. Apparently, a few even claim to be dragons or dinosaurs.

Well, that should make for interesting classrooms. And locker rooms. What could go wrong? Cats and dogs, mongooses and cobras. Oppressors and the oppressed. Just what we need, more division and chaos in hallways, schools, and society in general.

Dictionaries state that dysphoria is the opposite of euphoria. That’s as may be, but it is certain that it is exacerbated (if not created) by the dismissal of standards, consequences, religion … and objective truth.

Image: Tambako the Jaguar, via Flickr // CC BY-ND 2.0 Deed