Somebody get a phone call? Rachel Vindman backpedals from giddy tweet cheering second assassination attempt against Trump

In the wake of the second presidential assassination attempt against President Trump, the Washington swamp-left sure made a show of its ugliness.

None were uglier than Rachel Vindman, the bored housewife married to Alexander Vindman, the NSC official who spent his time at the National Security Council conniving against and lying about President Trump five years ago.

Rachel decided to cheer yesterday's second assassination attempt against the former president with these soullessly creepy tweets:

My opponent, @YVindman, has still not condemned the horrible statements by his family members and political advisors tonight.



In fact, the Vindman family has actually doubled and tripled down on their hateful rhetoric and are now justifying the second failed… pic.twitter.com/45o6cH5NPD — Derrick Anderson (@DerrickforVA) September 16, 2024

Now she's changing her tune. She came out with this one this morning, suddenly pretending to be sane and part of the human race:

I have deleted my tweet. It was flippant & political violence is a serious issue. Whether it’s aimed at a former president, the media, immigrants, or political “enemies” & every incident should be addressed appropriately if we want to change the tenor of our political discourse. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 16, 2024

Where's her apology to President Trump for being so pleased about his potential murder?

Don't see one. I guess that's because it's hard to apologize when you aren't the least bit sorry.

We heard her the first time, and she was full of glee. She ought to get a job as a Hamas dancer.

Commentator Monica Crowley put her finger on what probably happened:

Somebody got a call https://t.co/ufN1A95ZMO — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 16, 2024

The more I hear from Crowley, the more I like her.

Of course that's what happened. Rachel Vindman's doughy, malevolent, plotting husband, Alexander, who was a failed lead impeachment witness against Trump and no doubt bitter about that, is still tweeting that Trump is responsible for the leftist assassination attempts against him because of his mean tweets.

But Crowley pointed out that the violence is coming from the left, and there are a lot of them out there, effectively calling for violence against the president just as stupid housewives like Rachel Vindman did.

President Trump drops the receipts on the Democrats whose disgusting rhetoric directly led to another assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/BfebMgFP5u — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 16, 2024

Given Rachel Vindman's defiance at critics, it's very likely she got a phone call from somewhere to tone it down, don't spew the violent rhetoric in the first hours after an assassination attack, wait until the media news cycle has moved on.

Who might have made the phone call? Probably someone from the political camp of Alexander's no-good twin brother, Eugene, who's running for a seat in Congress in a very purple district that could go either way. Cheering wannabe killers of presidents has a funny way of turning off swing voters.

The other thing that may have happened is that the pious flapdoodle crowd which claims to be all about principles, all about "saving democracy" -- Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, were probably getting phone calls, too, from inquiring reporters asking if they, too, supported Vindman's wife's statement.

Harris and Walz should be asked if they agree with Rachel Vindman's comments. Liz Cheney should also be asked — and urged to make a public statement on TV – that doing “whatever it takes” does not include trying to shoot President Trump. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 16, 2024

Old Yeveny himself, who wants that congressional seat, declined to comment on Rachel's statement, and put out his own tweet condemning the attempted assassination.

But the truth is staying out there: The hatred of the Trump-haters is a lethal hate, a kind of hate that seeks the killing of a political opponent. The nasty hag revealed her shriveled soul with those tweets. Now she's trying to put on some kind of respectability mask with her sudden conversion to nonviolence. I don't buy it.

