Sen. Coons goes off the rails and says people 'misremember’ how bad Trump’s economy was

For years, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, other Democrats (including many in the media) have intentionally lied to the public, insisting that they “inherited” a deep recession from President Trump and that their policies and high inflation were necessary to save America.

The complicit media clearly has the capability to discern that this is a lie, but they facilitate in the dissemination of this misinformation because all they care about is destroying Trump and other Republicans, no matter how many lies they have to tell.

Here, Senator Coons is lying when he says people “misremember” how strong the economic recovery has been, via Breitbart:

Harris Co-Chair: People ‘Misremember’ How ‘Strong’ Our Recovery Has Been On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box,’ Harris-Walz Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that if you ask people if they’re better off than they were four years ago, ‘many Americans misremember just how bad the economy was four years ago and how strong our economic recovery from the pandemic has been.’ Coons said, ‘Americans, when you ask the question, are you better off today than you were four years ago, many Americans misremember just how bad the economy was four years ago and how strong our economic recovery from the pandemic has been. And, next year, the biggest fight’s going to be over taxes.[’]

People remember correctly, which is a problem for people like Coons.

People like Coons don’t care that Democrat policies are decimating the purchasing power of the poor and middle classes, along with small businesses.

The facts are easy to find, but the media and other Democrats don’t want voters to see them.

Growth was skyrocketing before Biden and Harris took office. The recession in 2020, which was caused by government shutdowns, was deep, but it was the shortest in history. It lasted just two months, March and April of 2020.

Growth then took off because Trump and Republican governors worked as fast as they could to get people back to work and kids back to school. GDP growth in the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2020 were 33.4% and 4.1%, respectively. It also grew at 6.4% in the first quarter of 2021 before any of Biden, Harris policies had any effect. The economy was clearly on a great path before Biden took office, contrary to the lies the public is intentionally told.

Jobs also soared as soon as the short recession was over. From April 2020 to December 2020 total non-farm jobs, not seasonally adjusted, recovered from 130.2 million to 143.6 million or an increase of 13.4 million in eight months, or over 1.6 million per month. They would have grown even faster if states like New York, California, and Illinois, run by Democrats, weren’t more interested in electing Biden instead of helping businesses, people, and especially children.

Contrast that to the first year of Biden-Harris, when jobs recovered from 143.6 million to 150.7 or up 7.1 million or up less than 600,000 per month. That puts the lie to Biden when he says job growth under him was the fastest in history.

We did not need the $1.9 trillion rescue plan that Democrats passed to give handouts (buy votes) and which contributed to goosing inflation and greatly harming the poor and middle class.

It is very interesting to see how inflation acted while Trump was in office, including during COVID:

In 2016, before Trump took office, inflation was low at 2.1%. It remained low throughout Trump’s term. From 2017–2020 inflation rates were 2.1%, 1.9%, 2.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

It is noticeable that it did not spike because of tariffs, nor did it spike during the worst year of COVID. It diminished. Supply chains did not cause a spike, nor did people see evidence of “corporate greed” or “price gouging” — all the excuses that we hear from Biden, Harris, and other enablers to explain the rising prices.

Biden and Harris ran on the policy to destroy industries that produce reasonably priced energy. As soon as Biden took office, he canceled the Keystone pipeline and blocked oil production on federal land.

On the day Biden was elected in November of 2020, the price of crude was around $40. Due to Biden's promise to destroy the oil industry, the price of crude had spiked to $52 per barrel by Inauguration Day. By December of 2021, the U.S. and the world had been hit by a spike of around $80 per barrel, or up 100% in one year. This was before Russia invaded Ukraine. Reasonably priced energy is what makes the world thrive! High energy prices affect everything we use.

Let’s pray that America is saved from intentional suicide by Democrat policies and that they understand that it is Democrats who seek to make sure voters don’t see the truth.

Image: Taiwan Presidential Office, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.