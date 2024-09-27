Science says the earth’s temperatures are trending cooler—but the talking points and radical policies won’t change

A new study reveals that the earth’s temperatures are trending cooler, but we all know that won’t make any difference on the progressive talking points and radical policies from the left.

First, the story:

MSM Journos Inadvertently Reveal Shocking Truth About Global Warming WaPo journalists cited a new study about Earth’s global surface temperatures over the last 485 million years. In 2023, Earth’s average temperature reached 58.96 F (14.98 C), well below the average 96.8 degrees F (36 degrees Celsius) the study showed around 100 million years ago. The trend shows Earth’s temperatures have been sliding for 50 million years.

Scientists, journalists, billionaires, politicians, educators, bureaucrats, and other green pushers know that the earth has gone through many significant warming and cooling cycles in its billions of years existence.

They know that these natural cycles had nothing to do with humans and our use of natural resources.

They know that there are many natural variables that affect the climate continuously.

Yet, when we get a little warming after a more than 400-year cooling cycle that ended around 1860, we get continuous pronouncements that this minor warming of a possible one to two degrees is absolutely caused by humans and our use of oil, coal, and natural gas. They repeatedly falsely claim the science is settled. They don’t care that there was a 35-year cooling cycle from 1940–1975 when our use of these natural resources was rising exponentially. They act like that is irrelevant.

We get constant claims that we are having the warmest day, month, or year to indoctrinate the public even though that is demonstrably not true.

Now, we get a story from one of the most extreme green pushers of all, the WaPo, admitting that temperatures were much higher in the past—yet we know the goal of the green pushers is to get rid of our use of natural resources, so we know the talking points won’t change because facts have never mattered.

For around 50 years, the UN has been spreading the lie that we have only a few years left to change the climate. They have endless gabfests with billionaires, who fly to the gabfests in private jets, to pretend they care about their carbon footprint. They buy worthless pieces of paper called carbon credits to pretend that they reduce their carbon footprint.

Why haven’t these gabfests and the worthless Paris climate accords changed the climate so far? Because they can’t. The climate is and has always changed naturally.

This article from Reuters gives away the game:

US election uncertainty clouds UN climate finance progress Countries hesitant to commit before knowing US election outcome

New climate finance target needed to replace expiring $100 billion pledge

Urgency in climate fight as global temperatures rise

UN General Assembly starts Tuesday in New York Sept 21 (Reuters) - Countries have a chance to use this week's U.N. meetings in New York to resolve big differences over boosting the world’s annual goal for climate finance, but uncertainty over the U.S. election could jeopardize progress ahead of the next U.N. climate summit in November.

They are worried about our election, not because of the climate, but because they think they might not get the money. It has always been about money.

The goal of Kamala Harris and other Democrats is to destroy oil companies and the tens of millions of jobs they directly and indirectly employ, an obvious fact to those in the industry:

Harris Worries Oil and Gas Industry Leaders: America Can't Afford Her Agenda There’s a lot America can’t afford with a possible Harris/Walz presidency. Every one of the few coherent policy statements either candidate has mentioned would drive spending and inflation higher. What few coherent statements they have made on energy will make us more dependent on foreign energy and will make that energy more expensive; Kamala Harris is, of course, dissembling when she claims she doesn’t oppose, for instance, fracking, as there is ample evidence from her past statements that prove otherwise. She also supports the Green New Deal, a supposed climate-change measure that would be disastrous to our nation’s economy and our standard of living. Kamala Harris is a leopard that isn’t changing her spots. Not that much. And not to our benefit. What’s more, American oil and gas company leaders know this and are speaking out on the matter.

Harris seems to still believe our use of oil is an existential threat to our survival, so she is just pretending that she is now a supporter of fracking to get votes.

Harris and other green pushers should be asked with what they would replace the over 6,000 products derived from crude oil? Harris’s answer would probably start with “I was brought up in a middle-class family.”

Democrats pretend they are progressive but there is nothing forward-looking about destroying our quality of life.

If the green pushers really cared about helping the poor and underdeveloped countries, they would encourage them to develop instead of just handing them money and keeping them poor and dying young.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.