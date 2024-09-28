« Big government is a bully, not a friend -- and definitely not a daddy
September 28, 2024

Schadenfreude: Tough times for the big mullah of Iran, who can't stop tweeting about Israel's Hezb'allah terrorist takeout

By Monica Showalter

Life's tough when you're a self-important Iranian mullah.

Life's tougher when you're a self-important Iranian mullah who's just seen his Lebanese pawn blown to hell by the Israeli military, which got rid of the big Hezb'allah warlord with a bunker-busting bomb as he huddled up in his underground hole like a rodent.

 

 

Here's my favorite tweet about it, from a youthful Iranian freedom advocate:

 

 

There were numerous reports of considerable celebration around the region.

Netherlands lawmaker Geert Wilders, being Dutch and all, had some helpful advice for the brute:

 

 

Jah! As the Dutch like to say.

The scent of fear extended to Caracas, Hezb’allah’s spiritual home in the Americas:

 

 

So with a victory that big, you'd think he might want to lay low for awhile, keep it quiet, given that Israel may have him next in their sights.

Nope, like a guy who needs group therapy, he seems desperate to let it all hang out, tweeting up a storm full of bravado and hectoring, as might be expected of a mullah who's just had his best weapon taken away from him, and it was like a scene out of Monty Python:

He got himself community-noted with this one:

 

 

He starts with a big round of crocodile tears for “civilian deaths” as if Hezb’allah’s positioning itself in civilian areas didn’t have anything to do with it.

 

 

Meanwhile, the specter of Khamenei “mourning” any civilian deaths is laughable. Perhaps he can tell that to the Hezb’allah monsters who blew up the two buildings full of people in Buenos Aires in the 1990s, or the beasts who killed the Druze children playing on the soccer field in northern Israel a few weeks ago. And all the civilians murdered by these terrorists between those two points in time, too.

He also spewed out his bravado:

 

 

Not sure where you get “support” from when all your “Resistance forces” pals are dead, but you do you, goofus.

Meanwhile, if you have to say you’re a gentleman …

 

 

… you aren’t.

Here he must be hearkening back to the glory days of 1981 or something.

 

 

Left unmentioned is that Israel has gotten tired of this crap, phony peace deals and ceasefires that don’t bring any peace. That was then. They’re playing for keeps now and don’t care if it upsets Joe Biden’s Democrats.

But wait – didn’t he just say everyone is rallying around Hezb’allah?

 

 

Seems he needs to try to shame them into doing it. They aren’t doing it on their own. Nobody likes a loser.

What a wretched specter. This thug is thrashing, meaning, Israel really hit him where it hurt. Now he's acting like a neighborhood bully who's just been dealt a bloody nose after messing with the wrong guy, who in this case, was kind of literally David with his sling.

Let's all thank Israel for this public service to the world.

Image: Twitter screen shot

