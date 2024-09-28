Schadenfreude: Tough times for the big mullah of Iran, who can't stop tweeting about Israel's Hezb'allah terrorist takeout

Life's tough when you're a self-important Iranian mullah.

Life's tougher when you're a self-important Iranian mullah who's just seen his Lebanese pawn blown to hell by the Israeli military, which got rid of the big Hezb'allah warlord with a bunker-busting bomb as he huddled up in his underground hole like a rodent.

Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world. pic.twitter.com/gBWxK9FW2F — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) September 28, 2024

Here's my favorite tweet about it, from a youthful Iranian freedom advocate:

Happy Nasrallah Day!



Fuck Hezbollah and Khamenei pic.twitter.com/xEw2L79iIV — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) September 27, 2024

There were numerous reports of considerable celebration around the region.

Netherlands lawmaker Geert Wilders, being Dutch and all, had some helpful advice for the brute:

Well, maybe you’d better look for a good bunker @khamenei_ir. https://t.co/0sAakqCKwt — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) September 28, 2024

Jah! As the Dutch like to say.

The scent of fear extended to Caracas, Hezb’allah’s spiritual home in the Americas:

UN ALIADO MENOS PARA NICOLÁS Y SU BANDA



El susto se huele en la Isla de Margarita y en el Palacio de Miraflores. https://t.co/wOzjQAMenA — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) September 28, 2024

So with a victory that big, you'd think he might want to lay low for awhile, keep it quiet, given that Israel may have him next in their sights.

Nope, like a guy who needs group therapy, he seems desperate to let it all hang out, tweeting up a storm full of bravado and hectoring, as might be expected of a mullah who's just had his best weapon taken away from him, and it was like a scene out of Monty Python:

He got himself community-noted with this one:

The Zionist criminals need to know that they are far too weak to be able to inflict any significant damage on the solid structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

He starts with a big round of crocodile tears for “civilian deaths” as if Hezb’allah’s positioning itself in civilian areas didn’t have anything to do with it.

Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has issued a message about the recent events in #Lebanon. The full text of his message will soon be published. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

Meanwhile, the specter of Khamenei “mourning” any civilian deaths is laughable. Perhaps he can tell that to the Hezb’allah monsters who blew up the two buildings full of people in Buenos Aires in the 1990s, or the beasts who killed the Druze children playing on the soccer field in northern Israel a few weeks ago. And all the civilians murdered by these terrorists between those two points in time, too.

He also spewed out his bravado:

All the Resistance forces in the region stand with and support #Hezbollah. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

Not sure where you get “support” from when all your “Resistance forces” pals are dead, but you do you, goofus.

Meanwhile, if you have to say you’re a gentleman …

The Resistance forces will determine the fate of this region with the honorable Hezbollah leading the way. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

… you aren’t.

Here he must be hearkening back to the glory days of 1981 or something.

The Lebanese haven’t forgotten there was a time when the soldiers of the occupying regime were advancing toward Beirut, & Hezbollah stopped them & made Lebanon proud. Today too, by the grace & power of God, Lebanon will make the transgressing, malicious enemy regret its actions. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

Left unmentioned is that Israel has gotten tired of this crap, phony peace deals and ceasefires that don’t bring any peace. That was then. They’re playing for keeps now and don’t care if it upsets Joe Biden’s Democrats.

But wait – didn’t he just say everyone is rallying around Hezb’allah?

It is an obligation for all Muslims to stand with the people of Lebanon and the honorable Hezbollah, offering their resources and assistance as Hezbollah confronts the usurping, cruel, malicious Zionist regime. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

Seems he needs to try to shame them into doing it. They aren’t doing it on their own. Nobody likes a loser.

What a wretched specter. This thug is thrashing, meaning, Israel really hit him where it hurt. Now he's acting like a neighborhood bully who's just been dealt a bloody nose after messing with the wrong guy, who in this case, was kind of literally David with his sling.

Let's all thank Israel for this public service to the world.

Image: Twitter screen shot