Regrets… Mark's had a few

As we understand, Facebook Mark is done with politics. I guess that Zuckerberg wants to move on and leave politics behind. According to news stories, he has a few regrets:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted Monday that the Biden administration pressured Facebook to censor COVID-19 content and acknowledged it was wrong to stifle The Post’s coverage of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop. In an explosive letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Zuckerberg wrote that “senior Biden administration officials, including the White House, repeatedly pressured” Meta to “censor” content related to the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. The content the Biden administration requested that Meta take down included “humor and satire,” according to the Facebook founder, and he said he regrets complying with certain demands.

Okay, Mark. We forgive you, but hope that you understand what you did. Facebook's COVID policy destroyed reputations and may have cost people a few jobs. It certainly got some of my friends suspended in Facebook. The "laptop" denied voters the truth during a presidential debate. It allowed 50-something charlatans to sign a letter calling the laptop Russian disinformation.

What is going on? Maybe Mark is being honest and regretting what he did. As a Christian, I believe in forgiveness and will accept his regrets. At the same time, maybe Mark is looking ahead to a Trump presidency in 2025 and choosing to be on the right side of history, as they like to say.

Best of all, now we know that COVID and the laptop stories ended up impacting a presidential election. And Mark was in the middle of it all. I hope that Mark understands that some of us are pretty angry about that.

Image: AT via Magic Studio