Reagan film … Divine inspiration

The current film about the life of Ronald Reagan is wonderful.

The leftist critics, of course, have, and will continue to trash it, mock it, try to destroy it because they hated Reagan like they hate Trump. The Daily Beast called it "the worst movie of the year."

The film was originally set to be released in 2021 but the insane vagaries of COVID and then the actors’ strike kept delaying the filming. It is probably divine intervention that the film has now been released two months before a crucial election.

There is so much in this film that is relevant to what is happening today, the film could and should be a wake-up call for those Americans who are still asleep re: the Harris/Walz campaign vs. the Trump/Vance ticket.

Reagan was elected to repair the terrible damage done by the Carter regime, the administration of malaise, long lines for gasoline, hostages in Iran, etc.

Carter was a weak president like Biden who has been and remains a weak and easily manipulated president. Biden actually considers himself "a kindred spirit" of Carter.

Obviously, by now everyone knows he has not been running the country; he’s just a front man. He has been afflicted by worsening dementia since the day he illegitimately took office.

Who is calling the shots? Most likely a cabal of Obama leftists – Susan Rice, Anita Dunn, Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Ron Klain, etc. – pro-communists all, totalitarians at heart. They know, or believe, that their families will never be affected by the authoritarian policies they impose on us peons. They support Kamala Harris because they know she is inept, moronic and will be as easily controlled as Biden has been. If elected, she will do what she is told.

The left hated Reagan like they hate Trump.

Both were political outsiders against the swamp. They didn’t play by the swamp rules. Neither Reagan nor Trump went along to get along. They could not care less about the continuing flow of lobbyist money. Both were/are among the few who actually care about the country, the Constitution.

The film critics hate this film because it shows Reagan as he really was; he was no buffoon. He was a fervent anti-communist from the time he represented the Screen Actors Guild as he was as governor of California and as president.

Trump is the current incarnation of Reagan, rougher around the edges, a man with far more business experience but equally well-read, equally as wise about the threat of communism which, thanks to Obama, has ever-so-unsubtly crept into the American government.

The premise of the film is that the spies of the Soviet Union were aware of Reagan as a potential threat to the USSR long before he became governor or president.

They recognized him as a true believer in America as founded and saw him as a potential threat to their plan to take over the U.S. from within.

That his triumph in goading Mikhail Gorbachev into “tearing down that wall” was a miracle in the end. The wall did come down and by 1991 the Soviet Union was a thing of the past. East Germany had been freed and the end of the horrific tyranny of communism that had plagued the East Germans, the Czechs, the Polish, Romanians, Hungarians, Bulgarians, Slovaks, Albanians, Lithuanians, Latvians, Estonians, Ukrainians, and the Russian people was ending.

Reagan did that!

He was a fighter for his principles just as Trump is – America first, freedom first. That is what America’s elected leaders are elected to do – represent Americans. That is what the Carter administration did not do and it is what the Biden administration has not done. They were/are both cowards on the world stage. They bend their knees to the globalists, to migrants who demand and get shelter, food, medical care, transport and the right to vote while escalating the crime wave that now plagues every American city. In California they are being offered $150k for a down payment on a home. Do American citizens qualify for such generosity? No. This will just add that $150k to the price of all homes in California which are already exorbitant and un-affordable.

Reagan was a one-off, like Trump is a one-off.

Men like these, however different on the surface of things, do not often come along and want to lead the nation at great sacrifice to themselves and their families. They are extremely rare. Why then, in 1980 and 1984?

Why in 2016 did Trump win despite the left’s massive cheating meant to ensure Hillary Clinton’s victory?

The Reagan film pretty much ignores the lives of his children, from his first marriage and his second. We all know those relationships were not perfect. But his marriage to Nancy was a love story, a true partnership. It is that loving marriage that speaks so well for the man Reagan was.

The leftists who regularly disparage traditional values, marriage, family and all that those commitments entail, loathed Reagan and loathe Trump. That fact alone should be enough for every American who does love his or her nation, their families, the Constitution, law and order, national security and American sovereignty to be moved to vote for Trump.

Go see the film.

