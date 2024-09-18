Poll: 52% of Democrat voters either think things would be better (or are ‘unsure’) if Trump were assassinated

The results are in—a majority of Democrats are evil.

Well, I guess those results were in a long time ago, so maybe this is more like a reminder (as if we needed one), but according to a new poll from Scott Rasmussen of RMG Research, only a minority (48%) of Democrats “could bring themselves to say” that it was a good thing that neither of the assassination attempts on Trump’s life were successful.

You know what that means? It means that the other 52% (or a majority) of them revealed that they either believed things would be “better off” if Trump had been killed, or were unsure about what murdering their political opponent would mean for social civility and our nation’s fabric. (Not only are they evil, they’re dumb too.)

Here’s what Rasmussen posted to X:

28% of Democrats say America would have been better off if @RealDonaldTrump had been assassinated. Another 24% are not sure.

Fewer than half (48%) of Democrats could bring themselves to say that America would not be better off if the opposing party's candidate had been… — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) September 18, 2024

These survey results were deemed “alarming” by the Napolitan News Service, which wrote this:

The desensitization of some Americans following the second assassination of former President Trump is alarming. Seventeen percent (17%) of voters believe America would have been better off if former President Trump had been killed in last week’s attempted assassination. That figure includes 28% of Democrats who say that America would have been better off if Trump had been assassinated. Another 24% of Democrats were not sure. Fewer than half (48%) of Democrats could bring themselves to say that America would not be better off if the opposing party’s candidate for president had been assassinated.

I wonder what could possibly account for the “desensitization” of certain factions of the American public:

A German magazine cover one of my friends sent me,translates to essentially "his struggle. Neonazis, KKK, and racism. How Donald trump fueled hatred in America"



Germany doesnt play games with ANYTHING involving 1936-1945, so they are NOT fooling around right now#BunkerTrump pic.twitter.com/5hLDPo4V77 — Rice Friski (@RiceFriski) June 1, 2020

This Magazine Cover Of Donald Trump With A “Hitler Mustache” Has People Talkinghttps://t.co/RyRzdPrT78 pic.twitter.com/sDO37Pjg6g — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 30, 2016

Weeks before Trump's assassination attempt, this was in the cover of The New Republic Magazine.



When you keep portraying him as Hitler, what did the Leftists and Liberals expect?



They all wanted him dead, but he survived! pic.twitter.com/wBwMHJYwW4 — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) July 14, 2024

🇺🇸 | EE.UU | Así es la portada de la revista The Atlantic que presenta a Trump como un tirano que marcha hacia La Casa Blanca. pic.twitter.com/FEou0fAg2f — Sagitarius.. (@CamachoPatra) September 11, 2024

This German magazine’s cover shows Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty https://t.co/JYOQT6tVkq pic.twitter.com/V1T3ENZGZO — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 3, 2017

German magazine cover shows Trump wearing a KKK hood https://t.co/rs8DuFAVlS pic.twitter.com/gHWjedQprm — The Hill (@thehill) August 18, 2017

But what else would you expect from these people? These voters are the same ones who are supporting a party that actually makes baby dismemberment, the mutilation of children’s sex organs, and flouting immigration law leading policies on their platform.

Even more telling though is that according to the data, around half of polled Democrats (49%) suspected Trump was “involved” with the assassination attempt:

Forty-nine percent (49%) of Democrats think it’s at least somewhat likely that Trump himself or the Trump campaign was involved with the assassination attempt, with 21% saying it was very likely. Fifty-two percent (52%) of Republicans think it’s at least somewhat likely that the Democratic Party or the Harris campaign was involved, with 28% saying it’s very likely.

With this wording, I can’t tell if that implies a false flag involvement, or suggests that these voters blame Trump for the attempts like his rhetoric is the problem—either way, these people are hopelessly stupid, entirely unable to accept responsibility, and wicked to the core.

Image generated by AI.