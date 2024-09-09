Owner of Colorado apartments overrun by gangs agrees to hand off property to avoid criminal charges

When you make a deal with the devil, expect hellfire.

By now, we’re probably all tracking on what’s been going on in Aurora, Colorado regarding the gangs of illegal aliens, largely (if not entirely) from Venezuela, which have been plaguing the community and de facto seizing control of apartment complexes, thanks to the heavy firepower they carry, their sheer numbers, and the unwillingness of the government to restore law and order. (For a refresher on the story’s development, see earlier essays from American Thinker here, here, and here.)

Per a new report out at The Denver Gazette though, the owner of two of the complexes which have been besieged by the gang violence, has now agreed to off-load the properties, either by sale or by lease, in exchange that all criminal charges against him be dropped; here are the details:

Aurora officials agreed to drop all charges against the owner of the Aspen Grove apartment complex in exchange for selling the property, leasing it — or a ‘similar disposition’ — and assuming the cost to board up and secure the building, The Denver Gazette has learned. Under an agreement negotiated between the city and Nome Partners, officials agreed to drop dozens of charges against Zev Baumgarten for failing to maintain the property at 1568 Nome St. in Aurora, according to documents obtained under the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA). In exchange, Baumgarten agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial and Nome Partners LLC agreed to sell or lease the property, and, among other things, pay up to $60,000 of the costs to clean up and secure the complex. … Court documents show that Baumgarten was also charged for similar violations for his Edge of Lowry Apartments at 1258 Dallas St.

(For context, the viral video of the armed illegals caught on a doorbell camera occurred at the Edge at Lowry community.)

Now, Baumgarten sounds like a legitimate slumlord—the article from the Denver Gazette also notes that the properties had rodent infestations, water leaks, unreliable electricity, and garbage and sewer issues. But on top of that, the mere fact that there were tons of illegals being housed in Baumgarten’s units means he must have inked a deal with some government agency, taking taxpayer dollars, and screwing everyone else so he could line his pockets with a cushy contract. (Anyone who wants names and identities of the traitorous Americans selling out our sovereignty for a quick buck ought to file public records requests with city offices for any residential units or land plots housing illegals; you might be very surprised at who you find in your own community, taking taxpayer funds to facilitate the progressive politicians bringing these foreign problems to American communities.)

But the implications of this set precedent make for a bigger issue. We’ve got a government levying criminal charges against a property owner, agreeing to wipe the slate clean as long as he surrenders his ownership, gives up his constitutionally-protected rights, and fork over a bunch of cash to do what taxpayers already pay for, that is securing the property and rooting out the gangs. But to whom has the responsibility to maintain law and order been delegated? Isn’t that why we (ostensibly) have law enforcement? Are we to infer that we the people are now responsible for doing what the government won’t—or will we be arrested as if we are the problem?

This is all just Marxism, which could largely be summed up as a war on property owners…because owning property is one of the surest ways to secure financial independence and generational wealth. Heaven knows our “electeds” don’t want us to break the chains of fiscal slavery!

Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels wrote about “despotic inroads” on the rights of property; Joseph Stalin waged a war on farmers and implemented “collectivization” policies; Che Guevara shot and killed fathers and their teenaged sons who rejected the confiscations of family homesteads; and progressives use eminent domain, civil forfeiture, and all types of lawfare to accomplish these ends.

