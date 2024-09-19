Old footage reveals that Kamala Harris intends to barge into our homes to see how we store our firearms

Kamala Harris brings a whole new energy to the nanny state, further evidenced by a damning new video making the rounds on social media which shows a younger Harris standing next to Gavin Newsom, announcing that even if someone is in “legal” possession of a firearm (and yes, she used air quotes around “legal”) in the “sanctity” of their own locked home, it doesn’t mean Big Brother’s evil next-of-kin Momala won’t be showing up unannounced to conduct surprise warrantless searches (and maybe some seizures!) if she finds that we’re not being “responsible” or “safe” in the way we exercise our right to self defense in the context of keeping and bearing arms.

Here’s the video clip:

Kamala says she plans on sending in armed agents of the State to "check" on how you store your guns.



Plan/vote accordingly...



“Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to… pic.twitter.com/V4ufDn24Wp — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) September 18, 2024

Now, I don’t know exactly who the “we” to whom Harris refers is, but here’s what one X user said: “She should come and knock herself. She can run point.”

Just because you “legally” possess the deed to your home, doesn’t mean we won’t be barging in to make sure you’re not using a gas stove or an incandescent light bulb—that would be irresponsible.

Just because you “legally” have the title to your car, doesn’t mean we won’t be making sure it’s an E.V. and not a combustion engine—the $cience is settled and everyone knows “fossil fuels” are not a “responsible” source of energy.

Just because you “legally” have a right to practice your Christian faith, doesn’t mean we won’t be paying y’all a visit in church to make sure you’re not engaging in “hate speech” or encouraging racist values like traditional marriage, a hierarchy between the sexes, personal responsibility, God’s government is the only legitimate one with real authority, and being fruitful and having lots of babies—this is very threatening to the progressive LGBTQers, and doesn’t make them feel very “safe.”

Just because that’s “legally” your money in the bank, doesn’t mean we won’t be surveilling you to make sure you’re not purchasing anything you shouldn’t be like ammunition, too much red meat, homeschool materials—again, irresponsible. (Of course this is debatable since these Federal Reserve notes do in fact belong to the Federal Reserve private bank, but you get the point.)

Just because you “legally” have a right to a home free of quartered government agents, doesn’t mean we won’t be entering your abode to determine if you could be a more “responsible” and charitable American, handing over that spare room, couch, or even floor space to a “family” of Venezuelans or Haitians.

Again, this is the same government that argues the murder of an unborn child should be a private conversation between the mother and her “doctor.”

Maybe Harris ought to check in with her grody little castrated running mate, who recently made a pitch at Laborfest for small government—I don’t think he made the point he was trying to make, but he’s also a pretty dim bulb.

A vote for Harris is a vote for a nanny state on steroids; like the little opaque lettering on a car’s side mirror, “1984 is closer than it appears.”

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.