Ohio lawman suggests taking note of where the Harris yard signs are, so we know where to send the Haitians

Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski, from Portage County, Ohio, is one based lawman. (For reference, Portage County is just east of Akron.)

According to a report from Fox News, Zuchowski offers a unique approach to anyone asking how to prepare if Kamala Harris should “win” in November, a reality which would see the floodgates of the illegal invasion opened wider than ever before—while one might wonder how it could get worse than the rate that’s seen more than 10 million foreigners pour in over the past four years, never underestimate the destruction that one Democrat can do.

Per Zuchowski, Americans should get ahead of the curve and take note where the Harris yard signs are… so we know where to direct the Haitians, and all the other foreign nationals from around the world, for a warm welcome from any Democrat who was apparently happy to welcome their presence with a vote.

Here’s what Zuchowski wrote on his social media page:

As you can imagine, this has ruffled some feathers, because when Democrats vote to use the power of the government to force an invasion upon innocent people who don’t want to be conquered, of course it should be someone else who pays... not them!

What was even more ludicrous though was this person’s sentiments, from the comments:

Wow. I get it for sure and if my community changes for the worst [sic], I would really get it, but this does seem like a step too far. I dunno. I’m torn. The illegal immigration has cost lives, loss of resources and services, exasperated the drug problem, and is literally costing up to a trillion dollars (and growing), and is going to impact our earned benefits invested in social security, Medicare and Medicaid. He’s got a point.

Torn? Has this person never heard the expression about lying in the bed you make?

As another commenter retorted, how can you be “torn” over human trafficking?

“Torn” over Venezuelan gang members taking control of apartment units and turning them into seedy sex dens where minors are prostituted as a source of steady revenue?

“Torn” over the fentanyl trade ravaging American communities?

“Torn” over normal families like mine, and yours, being forced by threat of jail or the barrel of a gun to “pay taxes” to support this nonsense and these freeloading criminals?

“Torn” over American children being robbed of safe neighborhoods?

“Torn” over veterans who can’t get medical care or housing, while illegal punks get “free” medical care, “free” food, and destroy the “free” hotels in which they’re living?

Because those are all the things that progressives are supporting when they vote for Harris.

Anyone conservative who thinks like this is also part of the problem, and just about as bad as someone who votes Democrat.

To the Ohioans of Portage County I say… keep up the good work, and keep Sheriff Zuchowski in office!

Image: YouTube video screen grab, cropped.