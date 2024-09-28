Now that millions of migrants are safely in the states, Kamala Harris visits border and vows to close the barn door next year

Now that the millions of illegal migrants are in, and tens of thousands have gotten busy committing crimes against Americans as well as sopping up welfare programs, Kamala Harris has decided to visit the border in a new campaign stop in swing state Arizona to proclaim how "tough" she is on the matter. Five years ago, she called the crisis "fictional."

And pay no attention to the past three years, where she served as Joe Biden's border czar, where she visited the border once on a stopover on the way to Brentwood, California.

According to the New York Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to the US-Mexico border as the Democratic presidential nominee Friday to hastily announce measures meant to mitigate the ongoing border crisis fewer than 40 days before election day — despite having been the White House border “czar” for more than three-and-a-half years. “The United States is a sovereign nation, and I believe we have a duty to set rules at our border and to enforce them,” Harris, 59, said at a rally after touring a section of the border wall in Cochise County. “And I take that responsibility very seriously.” She announced that if elected the 47th president, she would improve on an executive order announced by President Biden in June that barred migrants from applying for asylum when they cross the border illegally.

She cut a fashionable figure in her what some say was a $76,000 necklace, and expensive linen safari jacket topper over an urban-hipster black top and pants to create an elongated line, and stylin' black high-heeled boots; her hair blow-dried and expensively coiffed. It created just the right study-in-desert-neutrals color contrast against the Trump-constructed border wall.

It was kind of like a Vogue fashion shoot or an Instagram vanity post.

As to her "tough" proposal, to limit asylum applications to the first 1,000 or so illegal border crossers within specific time frames, what kind of solution is that?

Already we have the Harris-Biden administration flying them in from Europe and Latin America under phony CBP One app applications which accepts 99% of all comers without vetting, and a Cuban-Haitian-Venezuelan-Nicaraguan "parole in place" program where the migrants, fresh from the slums of Port-au-Prince and Caracas and the rubble of Managua and Havana, being brought in. Both groups are then deposited into unwitting cities and towns in red states in what appears to be a bid to change the composition of the voting base. In other words, this is hardly going to affect the numbers.

But even the premise is bad here -- aren't asylum applications for people fleeing persecution on humanitarian grounds? Why should anyone with a valid case for asylum be turned back if their number comes up 1,001?

Unless, of course, there's a problem with the Border Patrol being forced to take absolutely any claim of asylum seriously no matter how ridiculous it is, all claims treated exactly alike. After that, they are then released to move about the country for a distant court date they may never show up for, although plenty do, now that Joe Biden has started putting "asylum officers" with open-borders activist pasts in place to adjudicate these cases instead of judges.

What she is doing here is admitting that maybe most of these asylum cases aren't so valid after all, since she's assigning numbers and quotas, as if they were no different from economic migrants, which most are. One thousand free illegal crossings per day, it seems -- and everyone else gets in as a "gotaway.'

Then there's her promise to hire more Border Patrol agents -- a sharp turn from her claims that Border Patrol agents use "whips" on Haitian illegal border crossers, as well as her chanting-fests among the wokester leftists about being against deportation.

Apparently, she thinks more Border Patrol agents mean more border enforcement, which is nonsense -- Border Patrol agents have been deputized into becoming diaper changers and WalMart greeters for millions of surging migrants, customer service first.

Maybe if she would let Border Patrol agents just enforce the law they were sworn to enforce, they wouldn't need new ones.

Meanwhile, as to all the tens of millions of illegal border crossers already in? It's their lucky day -- she's promising amnesty with a pathway to U.S. citizenship for those earlybird lawbreakers who were smart enough to ignore her laughable plea in Guatemala during her first year as border czar: "Do not come, do not come. You will be turned back" -- which, of course, they weren't.

In all, the trip was as fake and Potemkin as such things get - suddenly tough on the border after three years in power as border czar whose job was to reduce the border surge, which only got bigger once she got the task.

The Border Patrol union, for one, wasn't fooled:

OMG



The Border Patrol just DESTROYED Kamala Harris



👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/VvngpMmJnE — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 28, 2024

The Border Patrol Union (NBPC) has been lambasting Kamala for her border stunt Friday where she spent 20 minutes for a photo op trying to make everyone forget that over the past 3 1/2 years she let in 20 million illegals pic.twitter.com/wXRqeRnabo — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 28, 2024

They know who's been trying to turn them into WalMart greeters for the past three years.

All it is is an admission that President Trump's stance on protecting the border and U.S. sovereignty was right all along, the defense of the United States against foreign invaders and transnational cartel profiteering, which is driving these illegal crossing surges from nationals from more than 100 countries. She has no intention of putting out an effective border policy, with zero illegal crossings as the law requires, she's just going to put on a fashion-shoot outfit and some stylish dark glasses and hope that's all voters in cities inundated by illegals, crime and broken city finances will need.

Now that news has broke that the Harris-Biden administration's illegal border surge has deposited more than 425,000 criminals, including 13,000 killers and 15,000 rapists into our country, she apparently thinks she can find just enough dumb people to buy her border claims to vote for her. As migrant crime continues to choke the country, good luck with that Instagram act.

Image: Twitter video screen shot



