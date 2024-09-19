New study: 20% of children have ‘few to no’ pals

According to new research out from the University of Michigan, 20% of parents who participated in the study revealed that their children, between the ages of six and 12, have “few to no” friends, with 90% of parents stating that their child(ren) would like to have more pals.

The obvious observation, made by a friend, is this:

When you muzzle children in surgical masks, strip them of their right to breathe fresh air and play outside, scare them with fake pandemics, and slap a tablet in their hand then yes, they’ll become antisocial.

Seems fairly self-evident that forcing antisocial behaviors onto children will produce antisocial children… right? Then, combine all the fallout of the scamdemic with the fact that we live in a culture that devalues life to an unbelievable extent—abortion, child mutilation as “affirming health care,” political violence targeting a massive portion of the population, narratives of manmade climate emergencies, and everything else that denies the sanctity and value of created human beings.

How many of these children are on psychotropic medication? How many of these children are on cross-sex hormones, or being dressed in clothing of the opposite sex by mentally disturbed parents? How many of these children also come from broken homes and split families?

How many of these children have parents addicted to social media, or who spend their free time glued to televisions or smartphones? Look at this, from just two days ago:

Parents’ screen time impacts child’s mental health, shock new study finds Screen-addicted moms and dads are ruining their kids’ language development skills by typing, texting, tweeting and TikTokking, new data warns. ‘Parental techno-reference — regular disruption of face-to-face interactions between parents and children due to the use of a screen device — has an impact on child mental health, family relationships, and children’s cognitive development,’ noted study authors from Estonia’s Institute of Psychology in a Sept. 11 report.

I know from personal experience that interacting with my children in a very intentional way and without any screens around, whether that’s kicking the soccer ball around in our backyard or playing the matching game on our living room floor (which we just did last night), has a visibly positive impact on their attitude, self-image, and security, almost immediately.

The U of M study also notes that a vast majority of children (90%) want more friends—they’re lonely! Is it any wonder why we have such troubled youth today? Bullying, violence, mental health issues, and school shootings are on the rise… and we’ve got a government that does everything it can to usurp our authority and roles as parents.

Save the children… and that starts at home.

Children can save us, but it’s our turn to save them.



This world has become an extremely hostile for children, their physical and mental health are under attack, not to mention pedophilia and human trafficking.



We are nothing as humans if we do not protect what is sacred.💯 pic.twitter.com/V5mk0vs2TP — 🖤⚔️ 🪽𝑩𝒆𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒇𝒖𝒍🌹𝑾𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒓 ⚔️🖤 (@Btchen_n) September 19, 2024

