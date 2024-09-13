Must-see campaign ad: Exploring the fascinating world of the MAGA people

The merger of Trump and RFK Jr. is proving to be the gift that just keeps giving. Perhaps this isn’t surprising because it represents two populist movements joining forces to push back against entrenched powers that owe their loyalty not to the American people but to vast multinational corporations and organizations. The MAGA team has the most voters, but the MAHA team (“Make America Healthy Again”) may bring in the extra voters needed to put Trump over the top—and it’s definitely bringing creative power to the campaign.

Nicole Shanahan is RFK Jr.’s running mate. She is a wealthy woman and a political iconoclast. Like RFK Jr. and others who supported him, she learned in 2020 that the Democrats are not interested in “democracy”—that is, the voice of the people—but are, instead, dedicated to power without regard to the people.

What she also learned is that the media and the Democrat party (but I repeat myself) have consistently lied about the MAGA movement. They’ve presented America with a warped, fun-house mirror picture of MAGA people and their political values.

Now that Shanahan has realized that she has a lot more in common with MAGA than with the Democrat party, she’s throwing her resources into sharing that news with others. Her latest effort is a campaign ad that riffs off of slightly old British travelogues, the ones where the narrator describes traveling to a strange land, one that’s frightening from a distance, only to learn that the inhabitants are good people.

The ad is funny, respectful, filled with wonderment, and very powerful. It pushes back—hard—against the stereotype of MAGA people being pitchfork-carrying KKK clones (never mind that the KKK was the Democrat militia) and reveals them to be people from all walks of life and all races. They are, simply, Americans who are tired of seeing their economy despoiled, their borders erased, their cities destroyed, their Constitution trampled, their blood and gold sent to foreign wars, and their sovereignty given away to foreign organizations, such as the UN, WHO, and the WEF.

Watch the video and, if you like it, be sure to share it:

Who really are the MAGA People? pic.twitter.com/Zk6rvijCge — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) September 13, 2024

Image: X screen grab.