MMA fighter reveals why he’s entitled to beat up on women in the Octagon

Ryan McLaughlin, a male “trans” MMA-fighter and former Special Forces soldier, recently penned an essay for Newsweek, which provided the reader with his rationale for why he’s entitled to beat up on women in the Octagon; his article is a truly fascinating insight into the minds of the deeply disturbed and hurting individuals struggling with mental distress and identity crises.

As has been made abundantly obvious, “trans” people are angry people; the “trans” school shooter from Nashville wrote of her hatred for innocent (white) children, a “trans” would-be killer from Maryland detailed how much she “hated” elementary school (which is why she intended to target one), and Ryan, writing as Alana, makes it abundantly clear he too is full of rage, opening his piece in anger: “I hate being told to be the bigger person.”

But what is making them so angry?

This isn’t exactly scientific and it’s not conclusive, but after much time spent in the anti-abortion movement, one reality was ever-present. As soon as I began to hear a woman in favor of abortion policy slip into a hysterical (and arguably psychotic) tone, without any provocation from myself or anyone else I started a mental countdown and, like clockwork (less than a minute), the announcement always came: “I’VE HAD AN ABORTION TOO!”

It’s not like these women were ever being talked over, nor were they ever being aggressed against—talking about abortion very obviously triggered something deep inside, and they were angry.

One woman was angry that the father of her child abandoned her, seemingly leaving their brief sexual encounter without the deep wound that she herself had; she’d been used, and she hated him for it. Another was angry that no one was there for her outside the day she entered the abortuary, the “sign” she needed to keep her baby. Yet another was angry that she “had no choice” because of less-than-ideal financial circumstances. These testimonies were repeated ad nauseam.

In the same vein, when I see a “trans” person, I think sexual abuse.

Having never heard of McLaughlin until today, I had no intimate knowledge of his life, but I can of course look at him and know immediately that he’s hurting and mentally unwell; healthy men, secure in their God-given masculinity, don’t wear women’s clothing and procure chemical and surgical interventions to “transitions” to being female. Clearly, McLaughlin’s lifestyle choices are self-destructive and self-loathing.

And color me shocked, but upon further investigation, sexual abuse is exactly what McLaughlin experienced as a child. Here’s what he said in a YouTube testimonial almost a decade ago:

I had two prayers growing up. One was that my rapist would stop, and the other one was that God would either change my body and make me a girl, or change my mind where I wouldn’t want to be.

I attended an Eagle Forum conference a number of years ago now, titled Socialism and Sexualization, where a woman named Dr. Erin Brewer spoke, as well as Walt Heyer. Both of these individuals had experienced sexual abuse as children, and both went “trans” before getting the mental help they needed to heal from the trauma and live life happily as the sex that God created them to be.

Now, if you continue to read McLaughlin’s Newsweek article, you’ll learn that he was a sensitive boy with a soft heart, who not only experienced sexual abuse, but bullying and physical abuse too—McLaughlin describes “what felt like the hundredth assault” from two neighborhood boys, bruised ribs and black eyes, and revealed that when he finally fought back, he was punished, “whipped with a belt” until he “couldn’t stand.”

McLaughlin also details a litany of negative childhood memories, where he was told to “be the bigger person.” All the times his parents missed his sporting events to attend those of his sisters, all the times he was “struggling” with his identity and “begging” for help, all the times he got hand-me-downs while his sisters got new clothes, and the time his family skipped his college graduation to attend a Mother’s Day picnic instead.

But now, McLaughlin doesn’t have to be the victim anymore—and you know what, after all he’s suffered, he’s entitled to victimize others. Thanks to today’s progressive culture, which tramples victim and enables victimizer, McLaughlin finally has the “tolerance” and “acceptance” to do to others what he feels has been done to him. Like the Nashville shooter and the almost-killer in Maryland, without professional help grounded in reality and love, hurting others is the only way to process the deep-seated traumas of painful childhoods.

