Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens wonders why Hamas didn’t release the hostages after Congress sent the aid to Gaza

Government, by virtue of being a business that pays its employees regardless of their aptitude or work performance, naturally draws a class of people who have few employment opportunities (if any) outside the public sector. Our “public servants” are just hopelessly stupid; who would hire them except government officials and uninformed voters?

Rep. Hank Johnson worried about Guam “capsizing” if too many people were on the island at one time, Jerry Brown, who said we needed “more welfare” and fewer jobs, AOC the barmaid, doesn’t understand that illegally crossing the border is illegal, we’re still saddled with bottom-of-the-class Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and her Alpha-Bits word scrambles, peppered with explanations of school buses being yellow, may be sitting at the Resolute Desk in January, we’ve got way too many DEI hires to count, and now, Michigan Democrat Representative Haley Stevens is wondering why Hamas didn’t release the hostages its terrorists took captive on October 7—after all, the aid trucks went in, so why didn’t the hostages come out?

Here’s what Stevens said, during a conversation with CNN’s Kasie Hunt, via a report at Breitbart:

[W]e [Congress] passed a foreign aid package earlier this year, Kasie, that was a foreign aid package for democracy around the world, support for Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel, and innocent Palestinians in Gaza who need that humanitarian aid. Those trucks are going in. Why aren’t the hostages coming out?

Like Napoleon Bonaparte purportedly said, “In politics, stupidity is not a handicap.” Not in the slightest.

Perhaps the Socratic method would be the best course of action, so I have a few questions for Ms. Stevens, or anyone else who might be as confused as she is (*cough* Democrat voters *cough*).

Would you expect resupplying terrorists with food, medical supplies, and building materials, to weaken their physical position?

If there are no serioues consequences for taking hostages, what incentive do hostage-takers have to give up their criminals dealings? If the Democrats of world’s greatest superpower demand that Israel go easy on the terrorists, do they have much to fear?

Is it conceivable that the group of people, who routinely use their own children as human shields, didn’t actually do the “right” thing and distribute the supplies to the poorest and neediest?

Would it be surprising to learn that the morality of the Koran is strikingly antithetical to the values of the Judeo-Christian West, and actually encourages violence upon “infidels,” which are those we Westerners would consider innocent?

What do you make of the fact that Hamas leadership lives like billionaires in foreign nations, far from the fighting?

Does it stand out to you that the Hamas fighters are frequently fat slobs? Do “starving” people have beer bellies?

I think we found out whose been stealing all the humanitarian aid rations. Allahu Snackbar!! #HamasTerrorists pic.twitter.com/5zGuuxVfak — Adam (@aSeegz) December 8, 2023

Where were you when media outlets reported on Hamas stealing (or complaining about) the aid coming into Gaza? Were you in the Democrat echo chamber, or did you actually try to get to the truth? AT’s own Monica Showalter wrote at least two excellent essays on this topic, found here and here.

Did you ever wonder why Hamas fighters don’t wear uniforms, and instead dress like ordinary Arabs? Could it be that it’s a strategic move to form a narrative that “Israel is guilty of genocide” and killing innocent civilians? Does this maybe point to the idea that these people are playing by deceit and manipulation?

Did President Trump ever send pallets of humanitarian supplies to terrorists, delegating them with the task of making sure it was properly doled out? Or, did he strike hard and mercilessly, and dare them to step out of line again? After you’ve figured that one out, I’ve got a follow-up: Were the Trump years marked by historic peace, or endless wars and armed conflicts?

How strange that for many of us, those are rhetorical questions; for others, they’re legitimately thought-provoking queries; just think, Haley Stevens is in Washington, sponsoring and voting on legislation that affects and impacts us all. I want a refund, and I want it now.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.