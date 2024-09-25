Meek and servile, Tim Walz pays a visit to the House of Soros

In the post-Obama era, Democrat political candidates are often so subservient to unpopular agendas they've been viewed as puppets -- to someone behind the scenes.

Could it be Obama? Valerie Jarrett? Ron Klain?

One good candidate is Alex Soros, the moneybags son of hedge fund speculator George, who is the top organizational donor to Democrats through his Fund for Policy Reform, and the Democrats' top individual donor, as well, shelling out $128 million of his own cash to Democracy PAC, just in the last midterm election.

Soros's son also runs the vast NGO syndicate known as the Open Society Foundation, which advocates for open borders, marijuana decriminalization, and criminal justice "reform," meaning, defunding the police, electing pro-crime district attorneys, decriminalizing petty crime, and emptying the prisons. The House of Soros also has funded something called the "Secretaries of State Project," which is all about electing radical leftwing Soros acolytes to vote-counting operations in swing states during elections. The Soros agenda is singularly responsible for nearly all of the chaos seen since the election of Obama.

But to Democrats, who owe their offices to the Soros networks despite their unpopular agendas, Soros is royality to them, practically a god.

Which is evident enough in this picture, tweeted out by Alex Soros:

Honored to host Governor @Tim_Walz at my home in New York City! pic.twitter.com/gRtjQrnu7N — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) September 24, 2024

The servile body language, as Walz looks out over the glassy high rise overlooking Central Park in New York, in what's surely the city's most expensive real estate, pretty well tells the story. He's quite the bowing liege, even as Soros says he's 'honored' to have him pay a visit.

Don't think that Alex is a nice guy here. He's a leftist, a radical leftist who say he's far more radical than his father.

He's done stuff like this little stunt in the past.

When are media historians going to report on Alex Soros' veiled threat in January 2024, of assassinating Donald Trump? Also, both George and Alex have publicly expressed their wishes of wanting Trump to "disappear", even by way of imprisonment. Soros-backed Zelensky campaigned… pic.twitter.com/VlVib9OXWA — Gracie Smith (@GraceSm16250397) September 24, 2024

Was it a threat against Trump? I can't tell, but some think so. What a coincidence that he featured a bullet hole in one panel and a picture of money in the other, depicting $47, which is the same numbered term as that of the next president. Sure, it could be an innocent coincidence fueling a conspiracy theory. But did he want to get rid of Trump? Let's just say his views are known about Trump and he's never explained it to the public.

It's kind of creepy.

The real question though, is why Soros junior posted this picture, making Walz look so subservient and servile to his grand majesty. Could he have not noticed the body language of Walz in the photo? Or did he notice and not care?

Or could he have actually had Walz pose like that in the picture, the better to show either the public or his billionaire rivals that he's got a presidential ticket in his pocket? As for Walz, it could have been 'do that or no money for you,' so Walz complied.

While it may have been a form of bragging to his pals, and maybe even an 'eff you' message to Republicans, it also was curiously bad judgment.

Candidates who have been pinned with the 'Soros' branding by their opponents are losing a lot of elections.

If a Republican can pin that Soros label onto his rival and get word to voters, the candidate is toast.

We have seen in recent years as voters come to reject Sorosian chaos. Case in point, the 2018 district attorney's race in San Diego, where incumbent independent district attorney Summer Stephan ran ads against her better-financed Soros-financed opponent, Geneviéve Jones Wright, (who incidentally, was loudly backed by Kamala Harris) and immediately saw her polling numbers shoot up into a lead, followed by her victory in the race.

I wrote about that Soros kiss-of-death here and here. There have been other cases, too.

Maybe it can be chalked up to Alex being a bit of a junior, the less smart son of the Dr. Evil Soros, who's the mastermind of public manipulation. Walz looks like a running dog to Dr. Evil's mini-me in that picture, so whatever it is, it stinks. Spread it far and wide.

Image: Twitter screen shot