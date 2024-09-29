Lurch calls for destroying the First Amendment in order to save it

After 'retiring' from his climate czar position in May, John Kerry is out and about.

Apparently, he liked those big deep-thinker conferences with their abundant networking and buffett opportunities, arriving in on a cloud of private-jet fumes to save the environment..

Which is why he hasn't stopped going to World Economic Forum conferences, his latest something called the "sustainable development impact" meet.

According to National Review:

Former secretary of state John Kerry recently spoke at a World Economic Forum panel and lamented the First Amendment for being a roadblock to countering online “misinformation” and “disinformation” about climate change. Responding to an audience question about “climate misinformation,” Kerry described how social media make it difficult to form consensus and said the First Amendment makes it difficult to weed out “disinformation” online. “But, look, if people go to only one source, and the source they go to is sick and has an agenda, and they’re putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to hammer it out of existence,” Kerry said. “What we need is to win the ground, win the right to govern by hopefully winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to implement change,” he added, while acknowledging that different people have other visions for change.

It sounds a lot like 'destroying it in order to save it.' Somehow that goes well with him.

It's disturbing stuff because Kerry is nothing if not a suckup, a status-seeker, the kind of guy who would do anything to get invited to the best parties and taken seriously as a "deep" thinker.

If he's taking like this, you can bet a lot of Democrats are. And we have already seen their crude efforts at censorship in action. Kerry just wants more, or at a minimum, is unble to keep from saying the quiet part out loud.

Image: Ralph Alswang, via Flickr // CC BY-ND 2.0 Deed