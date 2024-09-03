Low-T Tim address Laborfest attendees, harps on Republicans for failing to embrace ‘small government’ principles

In the words of Zoolander’s Jacobim Mugatu, I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.

Tim Walz’s creepy and queer self just popped up on the radar in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to speak to the attendees of Laborfest, during which time he harped on Republicans for failing to embrace “small government” principles. Walz’s mocking monologue was so tone-deaf, I’m wondering if we’re living in the same reality; my apologies in advance, because I myself can barely tolerate this sick schmuck, but you have to see it to believe it:

Walz: They talk about small government. Small enough to be in your bedroom, small enough to be in your exam room, small enough to be in your library telling you the things you should make decisions about. pic.twitter.com/CxsPsAYhZw — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2024

Now, Walz isn’t exactly wrong on this one, that the Republican Party as an institution is not honoring the limited government ideology of America’s foundation; we libertarians and conservatives gave “Republicans” the House, Senate, and presidency in 2016, and how did they reciprocate? They gave us more debt, and bigger government. The federal income tax is still in place, and so is the Department of Education… and the FBI.. and the CIA… and more than 400 other federal agencies acting outside the bounds of the Constitution. The Patriot Act was not repealed, and neither was ObamaCare. We didn’t get our border wall, and we got few deportations—was there even a net negative in the illegal population? I don’t think so. “Republican” politicians could be rightly summed up below:

But coming from the most tyrannical Democrats with whom we’ve ever had the displeasure of coexisting?

“Small enough” to be in the bedroom? In fact quite the opposite. From a moral and personal perspective, I care deeply about a healthy society, which means I care about healthy relationships—but from a political perspective? I don’t give a rat’s rear about what consenting adults do in the bedroom, as long as said adults leave the children out of it—which they apparently can’t resist.

“Small enough” to be in the exam room? Sure, if that “exam room” is in an abortuary and an innocent person is about to be slaughtered, then yes, that’s murder, and should be outlawed, regardless of where the crime takes place. Since when does the location of a murder create a justification for its excuse?

“Small enough” to be involved in what books public libraries keep on their shelves? Is this man actually mentally challenged? Regardless of opinion on the subject, a public library is exactly the government’s domain. I’m more than happy for the government to use its delegated authority to keep homosexual pornography out of the hands of children, which is exactly the situation to which Walz is referring. How weird though, the poster boy for a middle-aged pervert groomer rejects an America where cartoon images of a young boy performing fellatio on a grown man might be excluded from the children’s sections in public libraries. Red flag.

There are all red herrings though. I mean, this is coming from a progressive Democrat, nominated to a ticket that wants to ban gas stoves and gas-powered cars, abolish parental rights, dictate to grocery stores how much they’re allowed to charge for the goods they sell, tax unrealized gains, assault personal sovereignty with “vaccine” and mask “mandates,” legalize abortion nationwide with no respect for state sovereignty, and flood the nation with violent third-world welfare recipients against the wishes of the majority. This is laughably ironic. Talk about an “invasion of every corner of our lives.”

In a sane world, political rhetoric this silly would relegate someone like Walz to the ash heap of history—but we’re not living in a sane world now are we?

