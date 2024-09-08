Los Angeles, City of Dreams? What the Biden/Harris open border has underwritten

The new film, City of Dreams, is a dark, very grim tale of the enslavement and abuse of mostly women and children at the hands of traffickers, who are every bit as barbaric and inhumane as Hamas terrorists and the brutal killers of ISIS.

What makes the film so horrifying is that this slavery, sex trafficking, and the porn business is rampant throughout Los Angeles, the city of the title.

The main character is a young boy who is lured to Los Angeles from Mexico with his dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

His trafficker, the first on his path to sweatshop slavery, promises him soccer camp but delivers him to an old house in a residential neighborhood, which is the sweatshop.

He is put to work at a sewing machine stitching up cheap women’s dresses along with maybe thirty or so other migrant kids. The truth of the situation these children are condemned to endure is beyond heartbreaking. Their jailers are savage, evil people.

While the abuse of such kids is hardly new on the planet, since the day Joe Biden took office and opened the border to all comers, it's gotten worse.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been the gift that keeps on giving to the cartels of Mexico, Central America and, of course, China.

China was already rakng in billions from the smuggling of their fentanyl into the U.S.

Biden’s and Harris’ plan to usher in ten to fifteen million migrants, to whom they would grant food, shelter, jobs and the right to vote, has made the cartels ten times richer. They got rich by selling these people, charging them thousands of dollars to get across the border and then turning the unaccompanied children over to mysterious NGOs to be disappeared into the vast network of child labor, sex trafficking and porn.

As Sen. Josh Hawley has testified , the Biden/Harris administration has lost track of at least 85k children, possibly as many as 320k.

Thousands of them are at work in the sweatshops of Los Angeles, or sold as sex slaves and or forced to work in porn. How do the monsters running these places get away with these crimes?

Turns out the law enforcement agencies are complicit, according to the film. The traffickers donate, pay protection money, and the police look the other way. That is what the film suggests and it is most certainly true.

Bottom line? The Biden/Harris regime has very likely become, or at least underwritten, the largest drug and child trafficking scheme on Earth.

Why has China funneled so much money to the Biden family? Was it to open the border to their fentanyl? One hundred thousand Americans die each year from said fentanyl. One has to wonder if Biden gets kickbacks from the cartels via the network of LLCs and bank accounts that James Comer and the House Oversight Committee have uncovered.

This film, City of Dreams, is every bit as hard to watch as Sound of Freedom which dealt with the global trafficking of children for sex. This film is set much closer to home.

Los Angeles is hardly the only big city where migrants and unaccompanied children, are being sold into forced labor, to sex traffickers and producers of child porn; all under the auspices of an American administration.

Kamala Harris likes to pretend that she is an outsider, and has not been in office for the last almost-four years, but she has. Her phony stint as the border czar has been a joke. She visited El Paso once but never the border. She is as responsible as Biden for the barbarism that goes on there, the crimes visited upon the migrants and unaccompanied children. She cackles when questioned on the topic. She apparently thinks it is funny, those thousands of missing kids. She seems to have no sense at all about the ghastly consequences of their implementation of their “replacement theory,” the plan to replace the American citizens with migrants from at least 164 third world nations they can count on to vote Democrat in perpetuity.

Conspiracy theory? Who knows?

City of Dreams is, again, hard to watch. Many of the most excruciatingly brutal scenes are overly long, making one wish the film editor had left more on the cutting room floor. Viewers will find themselves covering their eyes, wishing for the relief of an edit.

Viewers will wish for some light as well. Most of the film is lit so darkly it can feel oppressive but that may be the point. The lives these trafficked young people lead is dark, oppressive and eternally grim, a sick example of man’s inhumanity to man.

This criminal enterprise has escalated these past three and a half years. There is blood on the hands of the Biden/Harris regime who opened the border to the millions of unvetted migrants, many of them vicious gang members, rapists and murderers. This invasion is without question, despite Harris’ denials, the cause of the terrible rise in crime in big cities throughout the country. New York police say that 75% of arrests in Manhattan are of recently arrived migrants.

Biden and Harris cannot be blamed for the fact of child trafficking. It has existed among the human population since before Biblical times. But the Biden administration can be blamed for the terrible rise in this despicable institution that has massively expanded on their watch. Never before have so many thousands of migrant children been turned over to unvetted NGOs of vague and mysterious credentials. These NGOs are usually paid a great deal of federal money by the administration that clearly has no interest in what happens to the children after the cash is paid out. The City of Dreams is likely one sad story among thousands. If Harris is elected, this crime against both migrants and innocent Americans who become victims of their crimes will continue unabated.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License