Liz Cheney calls for a third party to replace the Republicans

Liz Cheney is very, very, upset with the Republican Party. She'd like someone else to start another for her.

She's calling for this new party based on all her virtue and principle.

According to the New York Times:

“Whether it’s organizing a new party — look, it’s hard for me to see how the Republican Party, given what it has done, can make the argument convincingly or credibly that people ought to vote for Republican candidates until it really recognizes what it’s done,” Ms. Cheney said at the Cap Times Idea Fest in Madison, Wis. “There is certainly going to be a big shift, I think, in how our politics work,” she continued. “I don’t know exactly what that will look like. I don’t think it will just simply be, well, the Republican Party is going to put up a new slate of candidates and off to the races. I think far too much has happened that’s too damaging.”

Good luck with that, Liz.

It's as bizarre and pathetic a suggestion as any she's ever made. Notice that she wants someone else to do it in her statement, as she can't be bothered to put in the work for such an impossible endeavor.

It's odd logic because normally you start a third party when you have some kind of popular groundswell for it. She has none. Would Democrats go for this third party? It's doubtful. Would Republicans? Probably even less so. Somehow, they're all in for Trump, and what's more, Trump is expanding his political tent, attracting new voters from political bases it had been thought Republicans could never attract -- blacks, Latinos, Asians, ex-Democrats, and more. So where she's going to get the base for this new party? Parties need voters, Liz.

Sure, there are a few neverTrumps out there, mostly the wretched remnants of the intellectual class that used to write for once-important journals like the Weekly Standard and some sections of National Review.

But Cheney's NeverTrumps are a pinched and ever shriveling group that hasn't managed to elect a single person to any office on the neverTrump agenda. There are neverTrumps in Congress, sure, but the loudest of them have already been drummed out by voters, including Cheney, who lost her congressional reelection race primary by a 30-plus-point margin, 66.3%-28.9%, while the rest simply hide it, pretending they are pro-Trump, until it matters.

The even more ridiculous thing about this Cheney idea beyond the lack of voters to join it is that it's been tried before -- by former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

How did that attempt to form a third party work for him? While Liz keeps raving about the un-Constitutionality of the Republicans, claiming that they, not the Democrats, are the bad guy here, Kennedy saw the Democrats swoop right in to shut Kennedy's third party effort down, rigging votes and keeping him off the ballot, despite his significant groundswell of popular support. They did the same to third-party candidates Jill Stein and Cornell West despite their smaller and far less threatening bases of support.

Democrats don't fool around, they shut down third parties like the best of the dictator class wherever they find them.

How does she think her vaunted Democrats would deal with her new party idea now that they've got lots of practice shutting down third party candidacies?

Yet there she goes out and about calling the Republicans anti-democratic and anti-Constitutional despite the real anti-democrats being the party she now supports side by side with Vlad Putin, Iran, the Hollywood Diddy crowd, and smarmy Ben Rhodes.

Let's get into what this is really about: The Cheneys hate Trump because he effectively repudiated the entire Cheney agenda of endless wars, nationbuilding, consultant contracts, cronyism, and war profiteering which took over during the Bush administration.

That stings, that wounds the Cheney ego, because it was Liz's entire lifework. Cheney's hate for Trump is nothing but a personal grudge.

Yet Trump rose and won support from Republicans because they couldn't stand what the Republicans had become with Cheneys in power.

After that, Cheney took to anti-Trump crusading, which went over like a lead balloon to Wyoming's conservative voters, who threw her out of Congress with a big majority against her in the primary.

That's the Republican Party -- strong, fighting back, and utterly rejecting of Cheneyism and the neverTrumpism that it morphed into.

And she can't accept it. She not only hates Trump, she hate's Trump's voters, who are numerous. So now she wants to pick up her marbles and go home. Who she's going home to is anyone's guess -- the Republicans have united around Trump, and her belief that they would move over and unite around her is pure delusion.

Let's hope she gets bogged down in this nonsense given that she is clearly out of ideas and about as popular as turd in a punch bowl among the broad groundswell of Republican voters united behind Trump.

All that's missing are the voters, Liz.

Image: Screen shot from The Capital Times video, via YouTube