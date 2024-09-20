Listen to her words: Comrade Kamala is a tyrant in waiting

Comrade Kamala has a plethora of reasons for being unfit for office, starting with the fact that she is part of the ruling cabal that has made a mess of the country and is leading us toward WWIII and nuclear annihilation. And that’s just the beginning.

The depths of her disqualifications are endless. From a Marxist ideological background and attempting to force communism down our throats to ridiculous vote-buying schemes and economic destruction with price controls (rules on price-“gauging”), she’s wrought enough insanity on the country, which only a lifetime of incompetence can accomplish.

But that’s not the worst of it, because even war, chaos, and rank incompetence would be preferable to a tyrant who takes advantage of every crisis to impose her will on the people. Our misery would be multiplied in Comrade Kamala, with all of those negative qualities plus the added “strength through joy” tyrannical controls on our basic freedoms.

But it’s when you consider another clip, where she revels in the power of the “swipe of my pen,” that you realize this woman shouldn’t be anywhere near the levers of power on this basis alone. This is why you’ll notice that commercials for the Comrade are either vacuous comments or commonplace lies, and commercials against her need only to feature her words.

You’ve probably seen the clip of how Comrade Kamala threatened to further exploit a crisis with the use of “gun storage laws” to inventory and register firearms — if not confiscate them outright, obliterating both the 2nd and 4th Amendments.

Kamala says she plans on sending in armed agents of the State to "check" on how you store your guns.



Plan/vote accordingly...



“Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to… pic.twitter.com/V4ufDn24Wp — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) September 18, 2024

And that’s just one aspect in her trifecta of tyranny. She’s also demanding unconstitutional “red flag” gun confiscation laws and unconstitutional controls on private property with “universal background checks.” And for good measure, leftist authoritarians also demand the ability to ban that which is undefined and thus can be used to ban anything under the sun — those infamous “assault weapon bans.”

Once our dear Comrade has her foot in the door, there’s no limit to what she might want to look at in her Gestapo safety checks. Remember, it’s all for the Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz (common good before individual good), so anything goes.

It’s even more horrifying when you watch this clip from a few years ago, where she revels in the power of the “swipe of my pen.” Hat tip to Beege Welborn:

Kamala Harris describing how she can ruin lives with the 'swipe of a pen':#Kamunism

h/t @EricAbbenante pic.twitter.com/1Nplj6LdWL — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) August 17, 2024

There’s a reason the far left constantly plays the projection game, using some of their favorite pejoratives in projecting their authoritarianism on the pro-freedom right. They do this because, in all things, they seek to confuse the issue.

They meet the definition of fascism, which is an economic system of socialism with a capitalist veneer.

Where socialism sought totalitarian control of a society’s economic processes through direct state operation of the means of production, fascism sought that control indirectly, through domination of nominally private owners. Where socialism nationalized property explicitly, fascism did so implicitly, by requiring owners to use their property in the “national interest” — that is, as the autocratic authority conceived it.

They incessantly project that false accusation on the pro-freedom right to breed confusion as to what is truly going on. So they project everything under the sun on Donald Trump, for the “crime” of using a few words of which they disapprove. These videos and that definition show who is the tyrant, and who is the fascist.

Both videos must be shared with anyone on the fence to show that this woman should be nowhere near the levers of power. Make them go viral. She is a tyrant in waiting, unfit for office, wanting to initiate the gun confiscation and oppression tactics of every dictator down through history.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.