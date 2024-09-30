« Now is not the time to take one for the team
September 30, 2024

Leftists celebrate deaths and destruction in red states after Hurricane Helene

By Monica Showalter

Bodies are still being pulled out of the water as North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia try to clean up after the devastating destruction of Hurricane Helene.

But that hasn't stopped leftists from celebrating the natural disaster, given that the victims died or saw their homes destroyed in states that don't always vote the way they'd like.

Here's a charmer from the United Kingdom who teaches kids:

 

 

 

 

She comes from a school that touts its 'empathy-building' between rural and urban residents, whatever that is, all inclusive and accepting. I think we can now see what they mean.

Here’s another one:

 

 

… and this miserable specimen:

 

 

There’s also this one, saying they deserved to die for not being diverse enough. Is she saying she wishes there were more black drowning victims?

 

 

 

 

Others used the destruction to promote their pet government spending agendas:

 

 

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris actually ignored it, with Joe flopped out on the beach again, and Kamala carrying on with her stump speech for votes in Sin City out West:

 

 

Didn’t George W. Bush get criticized for this kind of response, with leftists calling it his ‘My Pet Goat moment?’ Funny how that kind of criticism goes just one way.

Bush, though, took immediate action after the momentary task in front of children. Kamala, not so much. Until she was told it was a political problem, she kept going, but eventually put out this Instagram-style response, looking all “busy” and serious as her way of checking the box on the matter in order to them carry on as normal:

 

 

Cynical? You decide.

Fact is, they celebrate because they hate this part of the world:

 

 

And the destruction is big, and devastating with at least 80 116 dead in what's known in these early days -- little towns and villages in the Carolinas and Tennessee have still not been heard from.

Maybe some of these idiots who so gleefully revel in the deaths of their fellow human beings didn't know how bad it was, given the mainstream media's attempt to play down this monstrous story.

But a normal human reaction to death and destruction even for those who don't know the extent of it is not to celebrate it based on voting patterns of the victims, or for that matter, call emergency aid "socialism," and mock those who take it for not liking lifestyle socialism. Emergency aid is for unforeseeable emergencies and works like insurance. To call it an argument for socialism and throw out the 'see, I told you so' hectoring is disgusting.

Did anyone on the right celebrate Hurricane Sandy's destruction in New York City and on Long Island when that happened in 2012? No, they just called for help to get there on the double.

We don't see much of that with the left -- whether in the sorry responses of U.S. officials, which many suspect are politically motivated, or the actual celebratings coming from the left. With that kind of response, we can see what's coming if God forbid, Kamala Harris wins the election.

Image: Twitter screen shot

 

