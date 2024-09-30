Leftists celebrate deaths and destruction in red states after Hurricane Helene

Bodies are still being pulled out of the water as North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia try to clean up after the devastating destruction of Hurricane Helene.

But that hasn't stopped leftists from celebrating the natural disaster, given that the victims died or saw their homes destroyed in states that don't always vote the way they'd like.

Here's a charmer from the United Kingdom who teaches kids:

Meet Betsy Packard, an instructor at @UKarts_sciences. She appears to celebrate Hurricane Helene destroying cities because some of those towns are Republican.



Meet Betsy Packard, an instructor at @UKarts_sciences. She appears to celebrate Hurricane Helene destroying cities because some of those towns are Republican.

She comes from a school that touts its 'empathy-building' between rural and urban residents, whatever that is, all inclusive and accepting. I think we can now see what they mean.

Here’s another one:

Trump Derangement Syndrome is so pervasive, they're celebrating the hurricane hitting Florida.

Let that sink in.



… and this miserable specimen:

When you see complete sociopaths blaming Trump for the hurricane, you know you’ve seen it all 🤯



It’s socialism to ask for govt help ? FFS !



People died & others lost everything.



The most vile shit I’ve ever seen, maybe ever. pic.twitter.com/mszdEFJzLg — DR MAGA 🌟 (@Shaykay1717) September 29, 2024

There’s also this one, saying they deserved to die for not being diverse enough. Is she saying she wishes there were more black drowning victims?

Some leftists are even saying the Southeast locations that got hit by the hurricane deserved it because of their lack of diversity.



You can’t reason with people who have this much ignorance and hate in their hearts.pic.twitter.com/4K2fqYvnqI — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 30, 2024

I saw many Liberals celebrating my state & others getting wrecked by Helene. Apparently we're supposed to die because people don't think like them.

I saw a small town in North Carolina that's always been welcoming to all regardless of politics etc. get completely wiped out! — Brian / ブライアン 🕊️✌🏻 (@FlyinBrianC89) September 28, 2024

Others used the destruction to promote their pet government spending agendas:

Democrat morons think nothing about politicizing people's sufferings during a hurricane to push their Marxist Green New Deal

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris actually ignored it, with Joe flopped out on the beach again, and Kamala carrying on with her stump speech for votes in Sin City out West:

People are literally dying, missing, and struggling in states devastated by Hurricane Helene, and this witch can't even pretend to care. She's feeling just wonderful about being back in Las Vegas.

Didn’t George W. Bush get criticized for this kind of response, with leftists calling it his ‘My Pet Goat moment?’ Funny how that kind of criticism goes just one way.

Bush, though, took immediate action after the momentary task in front of children. Kamala, not so much. Until she was told it was a political problem, she kept going, but eventually put out this Instagram-style response, looking all “busy” and serious as her way of checking the box on the matter in order to them carry on as normal:

Kamala just posted this photo op pic to show how she's being briefed about the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Disgusting! I can't wait until we don't have to deal with this fake biatch anymore.

Cynical? You decide.

Fact is, they celebrate because they hate this part of the world:

“Where is President Biden? Where is FEMA??”



I don’t know how to break it to the average boomer, but Biden and the entire federal government hate this part of the United States more than anything else in the world. pic.twitter.com/EY1mk4wFsb — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) September 29, 2024

And the destruction is big, and devastating with at least 80 116 dead in what's known in these early days -- little towns and villages in the Carolinas and Tennessee have still not been heard from.

Maybe some of these idiots who so gleefully revel in the deaths of their fellow human beings didn't know how bad it was, given the mainstream media's attempt to play down this monstrous story.

But a normal human reaction to death and destruction even for those who don't know the extent of it is not to celebrate it based on voting patterns of the victims, or for that matter, call emergency aid "socialism," and mock those who take it for not liking lifestyle socialism. Emergency aid is for unforeseeable emergencies and works like insurance. To call it an argument for socialism and throw out the 'see, I told you so' hectoring is disgusting.

Did anyone on the right celebrate Hurricane Sandy's destruction in New York City and on Long Island when that happened in 2012? No, they just called for help to get there on the double.

We don't see much of that with the left -- whether in the sorry responses of U.S. officials, which many suspect are politically motivated, or the actual celebratings coming from the left. With that kind of response, we can see what's coming if God forbid, Kamala Harris wins the election.

Image: Twitter screen shot