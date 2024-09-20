Klaus Schwab protégé at Tyson Foods allegedly ran a ‘greenwashing’ scam on consumers

A major progressive environmentalist group recently filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods,

accusing the company of using “false and misleading” marketing claims to suggest “climate change” commitments that didn’t actually exist.

Here are the details, from an Environmental Working Group press release on Wednesday:

Despite the enormous scale of Tyson’s emissions, for over three years, Tyson has been promoting a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and for over a year, it has marketed ‘climate-smart beef.’ As the lawsuit alleges, Tyson’s 2022 annual revenues exceed $53 billion, and yet its spending on GHG reduction practices is less than $50 million dollars, which amounts to less than 0.1 percent of its revenue. Tyson spends about eight times as much on advertising as it does on research. Tyson is aware that consumers have an interest in – and are willing to pay more for – climate-friendlier foods, and the company is trying to capitalize on this by taking credit for progress it has not made and has no serious plans to achieve.

Context for anyone not tracking: Tyson Foods is officially “woke,” incorporating DEI hiring practices, committed to employing thousands of foreign refugees over American citizens in partnership with the nonprofit sector, and has a “sustainability” division, which until recently, was under the control of John R. Tyson, a great-grandson of the man who founded the company; about three weeks ago, Tyson was officially replaced as Chief Sustainability Officer after being suspended in June when he was arrested for drinking and driving. This alcohol-induced episode came on the heels of an earlier alcohol-induced episode; in 2022, Tyson got sloshed, let himself into a stranger’s house, and passed out in her bed barely clothed. (Tyson is still with Tyson foods, but is on “health-related leave.”)

Now, Tyson is a protégé of Klaus Schwab, having been selected and trained as a Young Global Leader a few years back:

Tyson Foods tangled up in a “greenwashing” lawsuit, and this #WEF acolyte is named in court documents. pic.twitter.com/fbqBhqZxgj — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) September 20, 2024

(Tyson is actually called out by name in the lawsuit, as he personally touted the “Net Zero ambitions” of the company on video.)

The YGL initiative falls under the purview of the World Economic Forum and Schwab himself; and, as should be common knowledge, the WEF very explicitly promotes the progressive “climate change” agenda, from cutting meat consumption to eating ‘ze bugs, from owning nothing and being happy to “stakeholder capitalism.”

With that in mind, ready for more lawsuit details?

According to the lawsuit, Tyson’s net-zero and ‘climate-smart’ beef claims are false or misleading. Tyson’s GHG emissions are enormous, and the company has never tried to fully measure them or has not made any detailed inventory public. Tyson omits key sources of emissions from its public GHG emissions accounting, including land use and land use change associated with grazing and animal feed production. There is no credible evidence that Tyson intends to make any significant changes to its current activities.

So wait, you mean to tell me that the progressive billionaire class isn’t all that serious about their own “climate” cause where the rubber meets the road? All their lecturing, enjoining the lowly working class to surrender our lives, liberty, and property so that the planet doesn’t become an apocalyptic landscape, is more about self-interest and self-enrichment than altruism? They aren’t actually stumping on “climate change” because it’s an emergency, but because they want communistic control before the sheeple arouse from their sleep?

No kidding….

I hope Tyson Foods loses big time. Stay tuned.

Image: World Economic Forum from Cologny, Switzerland, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.