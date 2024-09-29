Kamala Harris: Woman on the run

On the old movie channel, you can catch Woman on the Run, or the confusing story of a woman running for information. It’s hard to follow, but I love those black and white movies, where women were always so elegant. They even wore dresses and high heels to catch a baseball game.

On Friday, V.P. Harris was another woman on the run. The difference is that V.P. Harris knew exactly what she was running from, or the truth about a border that I’ve got to admit isn’t getting better all the time to paraphrase the old Beatles tune.

Friday’s visit coincided with the release of some numbers about people who crossed and were released among us. It’s a horror story, to say the least. Let’s go farther with Emily Jashinky:

As if to illustrate the point, the VP got doused with a metaphorical bucket of cold water on Friday afternoon just hours before she planned to deliver remarks from the border town of Douglas, Arizona. Republican Rep. Tony Gonzalez posted a letter he received this week from Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealing nearly half a million noncitizen convicted criminals are in the country, some of them outside of detention. “As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket, which includes those detained by ICE, and on the agency’s non-detained docket,” an agency official wrote. “Of those, 435,719 are convicted criminals, and 226,847 have pending criminal charges.” Fox News broke down the data by category, noting: “Those include 62,231 convicted of assault, 14,301 convicted of burglary, 56,533 with drug convictions and 13,099 convicted of homicide. An additional 2,521 have kidnapping convictions and 15,811 have sexual assault convictions. There are an additional 1,845 with pending homicide charges, 42,915 with assault charges, 3,266 with burglary charges and 4,250 with assault charges.”

That’s a lot of people with criminal records, to state the obvious. Of course, there are two problems here.

First, we are seeing Exhibit A of what happens when immigration laws are not enforced. Once upon a time, we vetted people who wanted to come to the U.S. My family was vetted before we came here. It seemed totally normal until someone in the Biden administration decided that coming to the U.S. was an international “right.” Yes, a right, if you know what I mean!

Second, V.P. Harris does not take questions from a friendly press. I’m sure she would have gotten some questions about the aforementioned numbers. Unfortunately, she waved goodbye to the reporters and moved on. So we will never know how the V.P. feels about letting all of these criminals into the U.S.

So the woman is once again on the run, and the voters are left without information.

