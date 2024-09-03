Kamala Harris visits black audience in Detroit, slaps on a brand new 'Foghorn Leghorn' accent

Kamala Harris has often been criticized for the rote quality of her speeches on the stump.

She's actually made herself a figure of fun for giving the exact same speech in each city she visits, going word-for-word:

Jesse Watters plays side-by-side videos of Kamala rallies where she repeats the same practiced lines over and over... pic.twitter.com/bn6wvWAARG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 9, 2024

But while her words are the same, Harris does change one thing around now -- the regional accent she uses to deliver them in, according to how she thinks the audience speaks.

In Detroit, she spoke with this brand new accent:

‘CRINGE AND FAKE’: Vice President Harris raised eyebrows during her Labor Day rally over a noticeable shift in her dialect, sparking comparisons to iconic cartoon character ‘Foghorn Leghorn.’ The reactions pouring in to the viral clip at the link. https://t.co/NrbX9IydQa pic.twitter.com/6lF9uoxOvn — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2024

Fox News called it her 'Foghorn Leghorn' accent, after the giant white rooster figure with the overbearing Southern accent in children's Saturday morning cartoons.

It stands in striking contrast to the woikin' stiff accent she put on for a Pittsburgh audience.

Omg listen to how Kamala Harris says “64 days” in Detroit vs. how she says it in Pittsburgh just a couple hours apart..



The accent change is insane pic.twitter.com/Gwo1lRnS76 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) September 2, 2024

Howie Carr wondered what she would do next:

What accent should Kamala Harris fake next?https://t.co/q4zouD9pRk — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) September 3, 2024

It echoes the strange accental shifts pioneered by Hillary Clinton, who similarly sported accent shape-shifting for different audiences. She was preceded in this practice by President Obama. But we have not seen this in other presidents, or presidential candidates prior to this, because, well, it's offensive to parody other people's accents.

Imagine the reaction if President Trump were to do it!

It underscores how phony Harris really is, given that she was raised in Berkeley, California and Montreal, Quebec, in Canada, mostly by an Indian mother, while her father, when she saw him, was Jamaican, which is a country with a very different accent. People pick up the accents of their parents and their peers, in Kamala's case, mostly her peers in those tony redoubts. Where she got the black accent seems to have been from watching Warner Brothers cartoons, which is where Foghorn Leghorn comes in.

She got her black, southern woman accent on again. Amazing how you can be raised in California and Quebec go to college in Washington DC and speak like a black woman from the deep south pic.twitter.com/A6ycGVOMN2 — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) August 30, 2024

And as the immediate audiences eat this act up, it's exactly that, an act, and Harris is above all, an actress, running for the role of lady president as if the presidency were a sitcom focused on image, and she's putting on an Academy award winning performance.

It's obnoxious, phony, and disgusting. In any place else but the insipid Democrat stage, this would be called offensive, cultural appropriation, and probably racist.

Yet she does it again and again and nobody in the mainstream media seems to notice anything amiss.

If the black voters of Detroit don't realize they are being played for their votes by a California actress doing her best imitation of them, they'll be complete fools. I really hope they aren't. Someone who could put on a black accent to perform for them like a dancing seal will put on all kinds of acts for them when the economy tanks and they're left holding the bag. It's a red flag to everyone that she doesn't deserve anyone's vote.

