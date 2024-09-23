Kamala Harris skips the Al Smith dinner with all those godawful Catholics

Democrats are running around like chickens with their heads cut off, plastering swing states with mobile billboards calling Trump "a chicken" for declining to participate in another three-against-one presidential debate, such as was done earlier this month. Nobody with any brains would do a rigged show like that again, so Team Kamala's bid to call President Trump to debate with chicken images is pretty much like telling Trump to step right here onto this trap door for us and watch what comes next.

Sorry, pals, Trump isn't dumb.

Nor is Trump a coward. We all saw him after the first assassination attempt as if there were any question about it.

The authentic coward, in fact, is Kamala Harris.

According to the Associated Press:

PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will skip this year’s Al Smith charity dinner in New York, breaking with presidential tradition so she can campaign instead in a battleground state less than three weeks before Election Day. The dinner benefitting Catholic Charities traditionally has been used to promote collegiality and good humor, with presidential candidates from both parties appearing on the same night and trading barbs. Harris’ team wants her to spend as much time as possible in the battleground states that will decide the election rather than heavily Democratic New York, a campaign official said Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss campaign plans and confirming a decision first reported by CNN. Her team told organizers that she would be willing to attend as president if she’s elected, the official said.

Actually, she's probably afraid to go to that dinner, and for a number of reasons:

One, Trump may filet her with his barbs and mean-tweet humor. Kamala likes to break into peals of hyena laughter but she rarely says anything funny, so she would be no match for Trump on the humor front.

Two, she can't speak without a teleprompter, and this kind of freewheeling dinner is going to be very unscripted indeed.

As the New York Post notes in an editorial:

...more likely, it’s just her fear of having to be spontaneous: After all, she just bungled a friendly conversation with Oprah Winfrey, who’s endorsed her.

Three, she's got an atrocious record with Catholic voters -- persecuting the Little Sisters of the Poor into paying for abortions, throwing pro-life activists into prison, ignoring horrible acts by Planned Parenthood, demanding absolute conformity to her wokester stance on transgender ideology, going into full Eddie Haskell mode telling faithful Catholics they can still be faithful Catholics by violating their consciences and supporting abortion like she does, which is pretty much the same as peeing down their legs and tell them it's raining. She's supported awful legislation violating religious freedom protections like her "Do No Harm Act" and her FACT Act, which would have forced crisis pregnancy centers to make abortion clinic referrals in contravention to their entire missions, once again, targeting people with consciences and running roughshod over their rights and freedoms.

More specifically, she's on record as illegally demanding a "religion test" against Catholic voters, claiming they are unfit to hold public office unless they are in favor of abortion same as her. She actually did that to a judicial nominee, Brian Buescher, who was a member of the Knights of Columbus, which is a large Catholic service men's organization that is best known for its fish fries, tossing this little Vyshinsky-style stink bomb, this little echo of Joe McCarthy at him.

According to National Review:

Several of those questions were posed by Harris herself, focusing especially on Catholic candidates. In late 2018, for instance, Harris grilled Brian Buescher, nominated to be a federal district judge in Nebraska, about his membership in the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization with more than 2 million members worldwide who conduct charitable work. Here’s one of Harris’s written questions to Buescher: Since 1993, you have been a member of the Knights of Columbus, an all-male society comprised primarily of Catholic men. In 2016, Carl Anderson, leader of the Knights of Columbus, described abortion as “a legal regime that has resulted in more than 40 million deaths.” Mr. Anderson went on to say that “abortion is the killing of the innocent on a massive scale.” Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization? She went on to ask whether Buescher was “aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed marriage equality when you joined the organization” and whether he had “ever, in any way, assisted with or contributed to advocacy against women’s reproductive rights.”

According to Aaron Flanigan, writing in Amac, a Catholic group has taken out a series of television ads highlighting Harris's hideous record to voters in battleground states Arizona and Nevada, which includes a large Latino-Catholic bloc.

A simple Google search of Harris’s record on Catholic issues brings her severe vulnerabilities with Catholic voters to light. Moreover, her party’s unique vulnerability among Catholic voters—particularly Hispanic voters in key battleground states like Arizona and Nevada—was recently put on display in a series of TV ads produced by Frontiers of Freedom Action, which are now running in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The information-laden, fact-heavy ad kicks off by highlighting Democrat Senate candidates’ “cruel war” against the Little Sisters of the Poor (it notes that the senators provided the deciding votes in the Senate confirmation of Biden-Harris Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, a key player in the left’s persecution of the Catholic group. “Sherrod Brown joined the Democratic Party’s cruel war against them by giving the winning vote to the 23 Attorney Generals trying to force the sisters to violate their faith and pay for abortion pills,” the ad’s narrator states in the Ohio version of the TV spot. The ad also notes prominent Democrat senators’ [read: Harris -ed] attempts to impose an “unconstitutional religious test” against Catholics nominated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court and other roles within the federal judiciary—a move that caused even prominent secular figures—including the president of Princeton University—to speak out.

(Another Catholic group, CatholicVote, has a separate series of ads running in places like Pennsylvania on her support for taxpayer-funded "transition" surgeries on children.)

She's a nasty piece of work on Catholics who actually believe in the precepts of the Catholic faith but perfectly comfortable with those who wear their Catholicism like a skinsuit, the way Joe Biden does, in opposition to everything the faith stands for, jingling his rosary beads for the camera at campaign time.

No wonder she's hiding out from the Al Smith dinner.

The New York Post in its editorial notes that no one has done that, save for Walter Mondale, who lost his election to Ronald Reagan bigly.

Now she's running like Walter from the throes of all those dreaded Catholics she hates anyway at the Al Smith dinner. Good luck with that one, doofus.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License