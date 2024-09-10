Kamala Harris’s radicalism is so extreme even CNN’s Erin Burnett was shocked

In 2019, Kamala Harris, a hardcore California leftist running for president, received a questionnaire from the ACLU about her political views. CNN’s KFILE dug up her responses to that questionnaire, and they are so extreme that even CNN’s Erin Burnett, herself a hardcore leftist, was shocked. This is a story that needs to be widely shared so that people understand the real person behind the “joy” and “vibes.”

Some people think Kamala is an empty suit. If by that they mean that she’s not very bright, knowledgeable, or competent, then they’re correct. However, if they mean she’s a person without fixed values, they are wrong. Kamala is filled with values, all from the socialist end of the political spectrum.

Image: YouTube screen grab (edited).

Kamala is now tacking desperately to the center thanks to the voters’ dislike of how the Harris-Biden administration* has conducted itself over the last 3.5 years. However, in 2019, when Kamala had just discovered she was black, not Indian, the ACLU questionnaire landed on her desk. It’s apparent reading it that she neither hesitated nor hedged. Instead, she was open about her hard-left policy preferences.

Andrew Kaczynski, a leftist who still practices journalism via CNN’s KFILE, broke the story:

In an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire then-Sen. Harris filled out as a candidate for president in 2020, she also expressed support for decriminalizing federal drug possession for personal use, and for sweeping reductions to Immigration and Custom Enforcement operations, including drastic cuts in ICE funding and an open-ended pledge to “end” immigration detention.

You can see the questionnaire here. I’ve gone through the whole thing and summarized Kamala’s responses, which I’m presenting in order of their importance to this election:

Kamala on so-called “transgender” rights (which I’ll quote in full) :

It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition. That’s why, as Attorney General, I pushed the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to provide gender transition surgery to state inmates. I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained. Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment. (Emphasis mine.)

In other words, if you’re in prison or an illegal alien in a detention facility (which Kamala ultimately wants to close), Kamala wants you to get taxpayer-funded “gender-affirming care,” whether drugs or surgery. Unfortunately, Kamala did not clarify whether taxpayers are on the hook forever, which is important because lifetime drug supplies and post-surgical costs for this “gender-affirming care” run from $45,000 to $57,000 per year in today’s dollars. (The original study is from 2015.)

On this subject, Kamala is so far to the left that CNN’s Erin Burnett expressed shocked surprise when Kaczynski explained it to her:

This is incredible…



CNN’s Erin Burnett literally in shock about what Kamala Harris supported.



“Taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained illegal migrants? She actually said she supported that??” pic.twitter.com/j9xINRqPJL — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 10, 2024

Kamala on illegal immigration :

Kamala wants to provide “a pathway to citizenship” for all “law-abiding” illegal aliens in America and prevent them from being deported. As a point of order, there are no “law-abiding” illegal aliens. By definition, because they entered the country illegally and remain here illegally, their actions are inherently illegal, so they cannot be “law-abiding.”

Additionally, Kamala explained that she would “end[] the use of ICE detainers and plans to reduce ICE detention by at least 50%, prevent all future facilities from being built, and close all private immigrant detention centers.

Kamala on “criminal justice reform” (which affects her immigration policies) :

Kamala intends to end mass incarceration by legalizing marijuana, decriminalizing drugs for personal use, ending private prisons and immigrant detention facilities, stopping the federal death penalty, using clemency to release 250,000 non-violent offenders, spend money and resources policing the police on racial grounds (note that this was before George Floyd), and pushing states to provide treatment and rehab for some drug offenses.

(This last one, incidentally, has some merit. One answer to homelessness is to imprison those homeless who engage in criminal conduct—that would be most of them—and then give them in-prison access to substance abuse treatment. That cannot become a revolving door, but all non-violent offenders should have one or two tries to get clean.)

Kamala on voting rights :

Felons who have left prison should have the right to vote.

Kamala on D.C. statehood (something that requires a constitutional amendment) :

Kamala proudly says she sponsored a bill to make D.C. a state (which is, of course, unconstitutional).

Kamala on abortion :

As we all know, Kamala wants unlimited abortion. We know, too, that the Dobbs decision, which came down after the 2019 questionnaire, says that abortion is strictly a states’ rights matter. This has not changed Kamala’s commitment to federal legislation for total abortion.

Kamala on the CIA using drone strikes using Executive Orders :

Of course, droning people was Obama’s big thing. The ACLU wants drone strikes to be accountable to Congress. Kamala, however, promises only that she’ll try to be transparent in using drone strikes. So, she liked that Obama-era policy—and the Biden administration has continued to engage in non-congressionally approved drone strikes.

Kamala on BDS (the anti-Israel “boycott divest sanction” movement) :

Kamala actually gets this one right, saying that these boycotts are an aspect of free speech but that she opposes the BDS movement, and that she “strongly support[s] Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.”

Ironically, while Kamala still claims to support Israel, she’s copacetic with the administration’s delaying weapons shipments, its disinterest in the hostages (including American hostages), and its endless sympathy for the Gazans who overwhelmingly support Hamas aggression. She’s also made it clear that she really, really hates free speech if it’s against Democrats and their values.

Kamala on ending mass institutionalization for people with disabilities :

Kamala supports more home healthcare, paired with a “Domestic Workers Bill of Rights,” that increases pay for home healthcare workers. She seems unclear that the two cannot work in tandem without breaking local, state, and federal budgets.

Kamala on limiting the police’s ability to obtain third-party search warrants (e.g., from phone companies) :

Kamala claims to be against it. However, if I remember correctly (and this is off the top of my head), Merrick Garland, the Attorney General for the Harris-Biden administration, has not been against such warrants.

Ultimately, although Kamala has a few good points (i.e., paying lip service to Israel and free speech and substance abuse programs in prisons), what she really supports is every leftist policy initiative and value. However, she has a problem, which is that Americans deeply oppose these things because they understand that these values and the policies that flow from them destroy communities and the American economy and violate the Constitution.

During her single media interview, Kamala insisted that while her policy positions have changed, her values haven’t. On its face, this statement makes no sense, given that many of her current policy statements (border hawk, police supporter, etc.) are at odds with her past policy actions and statements. Bernie Sanders, however, stepped in to explain the apparent contradiction:

Bernie Sanders: "I don't think [Kamala's] abandoning her ideals. I think she's trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election."

pic.twitter.com/kvSMmWjEkS — 💋🇺🇸 Country Over Party🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@gagirlpolitics) September 8, 2024

In other words, Kamala’s lying. The truth is that Kamala’s a radical, and, if she wins the election, you can expect her to govern according to those radical values.

If Kamala were given truth serum and asked the famous trial question—“Were you lying then or are you lying now?”—the answer would be “I am lying now. If you want to know who I am and what I stand for, that ACLU questionnaire goes a long way to establishing my real values.”

__________________

*I understand that, technically, Biden is president and Kamala is vice president, making this the “Biden-Harris administration.” However, we know that Biden has been a vegetable since he entered office, making Kamala the more sentient one of the two. She is currently running as the incumbent, even if no Democrat wants to admit it.