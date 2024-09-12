Kamala Harris proposes to reward terrorism

I listened to the presidential debate, and Kamala Harris' statements about Israel and Hamas speak for themselves.

Although she gives lip service to Israel's right to defend itself, she implies falsely that Israel is using excessive violence on noncombatants and then suggests that the "Palestinians" be rewarded with a sovereign country for mass murder, rape, and an ongoing litany of rocket attacks.

This shows that Harris (1) is incompetent, or (2) wants to pander to certain Michigan voters who support Oct. 7, 2023 and possibly Sep. 11, 2001, as the same depraved and violent Dark Age ideology was behind both. Note that "or" does not rule out both explanations.

Harris said, "… it is also true, far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed; children, mothers. What we know is that this war must end. It must end immediately."

Yes, Kamala, wars suck because lots of innocent people die in them. This includes not only noncombatants but also combatants who just have the misfortune to be in the wrong color uniforms. Does anybody think, for example, that U.S. Marines who were defending themselves from a Japanese banzai charge took the time to say, "That one over there participated in the Bataan Death March so shoot him, but this one is just somebody's father, brother, son, or husband who got drafted, so don't shoot him?" They had to shoot everybody in a Japanese uniform because the Japanese weren't making these distinctions, either.

There is a scene in All Quiet on the Western Front in which the German protagonist kills a French soldier who has jumped into a shell hole with him, only to discover that the man was somebody's husband and father as opposed to somebody who hated Germans.

As wars are bad for children and other living things, Hamas, the Axis, and all the governments that blundered into the First World War should not have started them. If Harris does not know this, she is unfit to be president or even a senator or member of Congress.

Murder and Rape More than a Thousand People, Get a Country

Harris continues, "We must chart a course for a two-state solution, and in that solution, there must be security for the Israeli people and Israel, and an equal measure for the Palestinians,” and added that Gaza should be rebuilt so “…the Palestinians have security, self-determination and the dignity they so rightly deserve.”

The Palestinians had security, self-determination, and dignity ever since Israel turned Gaza over to them in 2005. What did they do with their autonomy? They brought in weapons they were not supposed to have, they diverted foreign aid to the construction of tunnels, they taught their children to hate infidels in general and Jews in particular and, on Oct. 7, 2023, they slaughtered people in their own homes, raped women, and burned people alive. They more recently murdered six hostages including an American citizen, and their leaders say they will do it again if they get the opportunity.

Let's make it simple for Giggles. Suppose you give a sixteen year old a learner's permit to drive a car. He/she speeds, drives drunk, ignores traffic control devices, and causes numerous crashes. You don't reward that with an adult driver's license, you take away the learner's permit and make sure he/she doesn't have access to a car. It's also to be remembered that Germany did not regain real independence or autonomy until the Allies were sure the Nazis were gone and were never going to be permitted to return.

Israel Needs to Rehome the "Palestinians"

The Sullivan Expedition during the War of Independence is but one precedent for the justifiable removal of populations whose collective behavior is a menace to those nearby. Britain's Queen Elizabeth I's so-called "persecution" of Catholics is another. "The 1559 bills made English Catholics guilty of high treason — a crime English law punished by hanging, drawing, and quartering offending men, and by burning offending women. The bills made a political offense out of a matter of conscience — belief in a universal church under God." This is not, however, the entire story. Elizabeth wanted to be inclusive of Catholics until some began to conspire to overthrow or even murder her.

Elizabeth's older sister, "Bloody" Mary Tudor, married King Philip II of Spain and then brought the Inquisition to England where it burned more than two hundred Protestants alive.

King Philip II invoked what he and his Inquisition called Catholicism when he sent the Armada to invade England in 1588, much as today's evildoers invoke what they call Islam to incite violence (including against peaceful Muslims) around the world.

Pope Gregory XIII, whose sole contribution to humanity was the Gregorian calendar, issued a death fatwa against Elizabeth in 1580. "There is no doubt that whosoever sends her out of the world with the pious intention of doing God service, not only does not sin but gains merit, especially having regard to the sentence pronounced against her by Pius V of holy memory." He also celebrated the Saint Bartholomew's Day massacre of Huguenots, much as today's Jihadist leaders celebrate massacres of Jews, Christians, Hindus, peaceful Muslims, and LGBT people. Wikipedia adds that he encouraged the invasion of England ("globalize the intifada") and "Catholics were advised to obey the queen outwardly in all civil matters, until such time as a suitable opportunity presented itself for her overthrow."

When the head of the Catholic Church instructs his followers to commit sedition and regicide, and levies war against your country, it is reasonable and necessary to demand that those followers either leave the Church as it was then managed, or leave England. This is relevant today because there are extremists here, and in Canada and the European Union, who say to "globalize the intifada" and call for the destruction of the United States along with Israel. Their depraved, violent, Dark Age ideology is often dangerous to peaceful Muslims as well as to others like the soldiers at Fort Hood, participants in the Boston Marathon, and LGBT people in the Pulse Nightclub. Their visas should accordingly be revoked and they should be told to go back to wherever they came from.

The "Palestinians" have meanwhile shown repeatedly, at almost every opportunity, that they are simply unable to live next to civilized people without being menaces to the latter as well as to one another. The behavior of Hamas, and its widespread support by about forty percent of the people in Gaza, speaks for itself as do the Palestinian Authority's "pay for slay" subsidies to terrorists and their families. That's the so-called "moderate" Palestinian Authority as opposed to Hamas, and that is how they spend the foreign aid they leech off American taxpayers and others.

The Charter of Hamas calls for the murder of Jews, dhimmitude of Christians, and second-class treatment for women, while UNRWA-run schools in Gaza seem to differ little from the Hitlerjugend in terms of teaching violence and hatred.

It is past time for Israel to remove the populations in question, ideally by paying their travel expenses to emigrate to places like Spain, Ireland, and Norway that think there should be a "Palestinian state." Qatar and Iran also come to mind as destinations. They should however be offered one-way tickets to whatever destinations they want, as long as they are nowhere near Israel or the United States. As many passed background checks to get work permits in Israel, but then joined the Oct. 7 attacks, we cannot afford to risk admitting them to our country.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License