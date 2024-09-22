Kamala Harris comes courting the Mormons for votes -- and runs into Utah's Sen. Mike Lee

Kamala Harris should probably stay away from religion, from her own perspective at least, given her legislative and prosecutorial acts persecuting peoples of faith.

But here she is, out courting the Mormons for votes in Arizona, a state with a huge Mormon, or Church of the Latter Day Saints (LDS) presence.

According to the Associated Press:

PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is stepping up her efforts to win over voters who belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, enlisting prominent members of the faith to make the case in pivotal Arizona that Donald Trump does not align with the church’s values. Her state campaign announced on Thursday an advisory committee to formalize the outreach to current and former members of the church, widely known as the Mormon church. With nearly 450,000 church members in Arizona, about 6% of the state’s population, Latter-day Saints and former church members could prove critical in what will likely be an extremely close race.

She probably didn't count on running into Sen. Mike Lee, a conservative Republican, and LDS member from nearby Utah, who exposed her religious record on 'X.'

🧵 1. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote against any religious institution, including schools, universities, hospitals, and charities. The media doesn’t want you to know about the Do No Harm Act. They won’t ask her about it because they know the answer. https://t.co/6fQ0LtItRq — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 22, 2024

Harris is not just a secular humanist in herself, with her pro-abortion values from it obvious enough, she has an actual executive and legislative record of persecuting others like a drunken Roman emperor who don't share her unholy brand of faith or her immoral values on abortion, the transgender ideology, Israel, or anything else that is sacred to peoples of faith.

Lee laid out her record point by point in his long Twitter thread and pinned it to the top of his page:

Foremost was her sponsorship of the 2018 "Do No Harm Act," her signature legislation in the Senate, and probably the only thing she actually did while she was there, which was all about forcing Christians and other peoples of faith who oppose abortion -- to perform abortions at religious clinics and crisis pregnancy centers or be charged with discriminating against women who want them.

It certainly would have shut down the Little Sisters of the Poor for refusing to promote, provide and pay for abortions at their hospitals.

No conscience exceptions, as if Harris would know what a conscience was anyway, everyone would be forced to do it whether they liked it or not.

It mercifully did not pass.

In that same year, she told a judicial nominee that his membership in the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men's service organization best known for its fish fry suppers and work with the poor and disadvantages, was disqualifying for any federal office based on its adherance to Catholic teaching on abortion. (Michael Gerson at the Washington Post has an even more damning description of that exchange.) In short, no believing Catholic should ever be allowed in government based on her abortion stance. That's pretty serious discrimination right there.

Nor does she respect any Constitutional protections.

According to an op-ed by Ashley McGuire in the New York Post:

Witness her stunning attack on the venerable Knights of Columbus in 2018, during Brian Buescher’s nomination hearing for a federal judgeship. Then-Sen. Harris subtly criticized the charitable and fraternal organization for being an “all-male society comprised primarily of Catholic men,” then not-so-subtly slammed it for adhering to his faith’s core — or “extremist,” to use her word — beliefs about life and family. She implied that Buescher’s membership in the group basically made him unfit for the bench, setting up Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii to ask if the nominee would, if confirmed, “end [his] membership with this organization to avoid any appearance of bias.” That’s what they call a religious test for office, and it’s illegal. See the US Constitution, Article VI, for more on that. In short, Kamala Harris doesn’t think Catholics, or any person whose religion conflicts with her political ideology, should hold public office.

McGuire pointed out that she also advocated other conscience-raping legislation, such as the Equality Act, forcing religious institutions to adopt the transgender ideology, and the FACT Act in California, which would have forced religious-based crisis pregnancy centers to refer clients to abortion clinics, but of course, not require Planned Parenthood, which performs abortions and then cuts up and effectively sells aborted babies for spare parts, to refer their clients to crisis pregnancy centers. It's all one way.

Combine this with her long California state record of prosecutorial abuses, such as withholding evidence that would have exonerated a man in a death penalty case, keeping black men imprisoned for petty crimes in prison beyond their terms in order to use their labor to fight wildfires, and using the Los Angeles Police Department as her personal bodyguards as she traipsed from party to party and the whole picture demonstrates that not only does she have no respect for religious faiths of any kind, she has no respect for law, either, and she's perfectly willing to use that brazen disregard for the law to get what she wants.

That's a grim picture for religious people and peoples of all kinds of faith, and any of them who vote for her are voting for their own persecution, their own Roman gladiator lions to maul them. It's shocking that the pope doesn't know this, as he equivocated between Trump and Harris, given Harris's long record of hatred for the Catholic Church.

She even insults Catholics further by playing pope for them, telling them they can be all for abortion and remain Catholics in good standing as if she had the pope's power to grant dispensations.

It's disgusting, a thoroughly reckless record against religious conscience and Constitutional rights, done over and over and over again. It makes one wonder why she's so adamant about this beyong the vote-getting power of it. One wonders if she has had a lot of abortions in her lifetime and wants justification or it.

Regardless of what it was, now she's playing Eddie Haskell with the Mormons, buttering them up for their votes, and thank goodness Mike Lee is there at the other end to lay out her bad record.

