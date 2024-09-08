Kamala Harris campaigns in Pittsburgh at vehemently anti-Republican Penzey's spice business, decrying 'divisiveness'

There are 41,237 big medium and small businesses in the Pittsburgh area and it probably shouldn't surprise anyone that Kamala Harris "spontaneously" found herself at Penzey's Spices amng them while campaigning for votes in that city.

Sure, she's big on shopping for culinary luxury goods, having demonstrated those tastes on her first official visit to Paris in November 2021. splashing out $582 on elite Parisian cookware. She's also posed in front of her gas stove, the kind favored by gourmet chefs as the green lobby tries to take them away from the rest of us. She's posed with a factory-folded apron on in 2019. She's done a cooking show with an Indian-American chef Mindy Kaling. She knows wine, lots and lots of wine, and imbibes a lot of wine, too. She likes to try on clothes while shopping with reporters. And she takes her interior decorating seriously.

It's just so full a life for her, given the amount of news that comes out about these extra-curricular activities, as compared to, say, doing her job.

So naturally, she drew this kind of ace investigative coverage from the campaign visit from the Washington Post:

Kamala Harris just went to Penzeys Spices and bought Creamy Peppercorn Dressing Base, Fox Point Seasoning, Trinidad Lemon-Garlic Marinade, Turkish Seasoning, and Tuscan Sunset Salt Free Italian Seasoning. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) September 7, 2024

Umm, salt-free Tuscan Sunset:

Hand-mixed from: basil, oregano, red bell pepper, garlic, thyme, fennel, black pepper and anise. To make oil & vinegar salad dressing: Cover 1 TB. Tuscan Sunset Seasoning with 1 TB. water, let stand a few minutes. Add 1/3 cup olive oil and 1/4 cup balsamic

Get a load of the scoring that ace reporter from the Post got from that.

But the real news is that this has got to be the biggest Republican-hating company out there -- one that lost money and 40,000 subscribers on its alienation of half its customer base, and just kept on insulting Republicans.

Kamala’s campaign stopped at Penzey’s Spices Store. I’m sure it had nothing to do with their politics. pic.twitter.com/3RkTCh9dtt — 🌿KJUNE (@kjune65) September 8, 2024

Kamala took a study break to make a quick public appearance at Penzey Spices, a Republican HATING retail shop in Pittsburgh. She had a pre-planned stop with crying liberal women for a photo op, then fled back to keep cramming for a job interview for a position she's unqualified… pic.twitter.com/PL9tBrfSjX — leslie (@leslie59904273) September 8, 2024

This is place Kamala Harris held a fake impromptu stop. A place that jokes about the 5/2020 riots while Kamala pushed bail indiscriminately, incl. for rioters. I guess Penzey's Spices wasn't close enough to really appreciate the burning. pic.twitter.com/4zFSyMrSPy — Marc Olivier (@molivier1A) September 8, 2024

Here’s some receipts from Penzey’s Spice shop that Kamala organically and naturally just happened to pop into today when she was taking a break from her 45 day debate prep. It’s all fake. All staged. Another TDS business. pic.twitter.com/4GG8uMQ33i — Tony Scalies (@TonyScalies) September 7, 2024

Once again, 40,000 business in Pittsburgh, this one not even local, and she picks this one.

They hate us. They really, really hate us. Oh, but they're not haters, their owner, Bill Penzey insists on his company website under a special tab titled "About Republicans." Try not to retch:

From the environment, to racism/discrimination, to health, to saving our democracy at home and growing it abroad, half the time Republicans are intentionally blocking the solution to the problems we face. The other half of the time they are the problem we face. The truth of our time is we’ve arrived at the point where there’s no way to respect the nonsense the Republican Party is promoting and have any hope of overcoming the problems we as a nation and we as a planet face. Given the choice between saving America and planet Earth or saving the feelings of Republican voters, we are choosing to side with saving our country and our world. I’m sorry it’s come to this. And no, there is no HATE!!! in any of this. There is a whole lot of propaganda at the heart of much of how Republican voters have been steered away from conservative values to what they now seem all too happy to vote for. The thing to remember about propaganda is that it doesn’t just misinform, it also works to make people immune from the truth by convincing them any facts that counter their propaganda are nothing more than HATE!!! But we really have no hate for Republican voters. None at all. I actually like and respect most of you guys. Sure, there are a growing number that are there for the racism, but I still believe the majority of you have good hearts that want to help and do the right thing. I know you to be trustworthy, and honest, and funny, and caring, and good souls. The problem isn’t what you are, the problem is what you are now voting to support. You guys have been turned around.

"There for the racism"? Who the hell is Bill Penzey, who signed this tripe, talking about? He seems to have forgotten that Democrats are the Party of the Klan.

As for liking and respecting us "guys," his bizarre claims about Republicans, told only on the farthest part of the left, tell a different story. He does, however, like Republican money, just not the people who pay it.

But it's not all that different from Kamala, who insists that she's a moderate, she's willing to be president for all people including Republicans, and she holds the same extremist views on Republicans that Penzey does.

It's a pretty weird thing that she picked Penzey's of all companies to make her campaign stop at, given its rabid hatred for anyone with a different point of view. Was there really no one else to make the campaign stop at in Pittsburgh? It's such a bad choice, it makes me suspect there wasn't.

