September 29, 2024

Kamala and Joe are pretty much ignoring the disaster in Asheville, NC

By Andrea Widburg

Ashville, North Carolina, was exceptionally battered by Hurricane Helene. Joe Biden has authorized FEMA funds for the flood-stricken regions that the hurricane hit, and he and Kamala both issued generic “we’re so sad” statements. But that’s it. Indeed, the whole Democrat establishment is missing. I wonder if that has anything to do with the fact that the land underwater is in Republican territory. And what does it say to America that we have an administration that cares for only those Americans who give it their votes?

First, in case you missed it, here’s some footage showing the devastation just in Asheville, along with queries about Kamala’s absence:

Chris Martz helpfully explains that, no, this is not because of climate change, both because the same thing happened a little over one hundred years ago and because of the effect of geography meeting weather:

What’s happened isn’t merely inconvenient. Over sixty people have died in the hurricane’s path. Hundreds more are missing. However, the MSM are disinterested. As of this writing, this is the full ABC News homepage coverage (marked in red):

 

On NBC, it doesn’t even make the top half of the home page screen:

 

 

CBS is also mostly disinterested in this domestic story (marked in red):

 

 

Same goes for CNN and MSNBC (marked in red):

 

 

 

(Although you might have noticed with MSNBC that, while the outlet doesn’t care about the hurricane, its viewers do, making it the “most watched” video of the moment.)

The Biden administration did release FEMA money to the various states hit hard by Helene, including Florida and North Carolina. Note, though, that this is a rote bureaucratic action. There’s nothing personal about it.

Biden’s staff also issued a rote statement about the hurricane. After boasting about the FEMA funds and the administrations bureaucratic work, his staff added a supposedly “personal” note:

We’re not going to walk away. We’re not going to give up. As we turn toward recovery efforts, we will make certain that no resource is spared to ensure that families, businesses, schools, hospitals, and entire communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding. Jill and I are praying for those who lost loved ones from Hurricane Helene, and for those whose homes, businesses, and communities were impacted by this terrible storm.

Kamala’s staff did the same, only this time it opened with Kamala’s little emotional statement and closed with the administrative response:

My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Helene. Doug and I are thinking of those who tragically lost their lives and we are keeping all those who loved them in our prayers during the difficult days ahead.

And that’s it. Neither Biden nor Kamala have appeared before a crowd or a camera to say anything about the devastation. Neither has planned a visit. As the tweets at the top of this post show, people have noticed. Moreover, they’ve also noticed a pattern to Biden’s and Kamala’s invisibility:

I wonder if North Carolina’s pro-Trump polling has affected Kamala’s invisibility.

Meanwhile, Trump has openly spoken to the people of Ashville. This is a personal statement, not writing a check with taxpayers’ money or having his staff write a generic note:

Trump has also scheduled to go to Asheville in a few days when the community can sustain the burden of a visiting politician (although some think he should go even sooner).

The clear impression that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris leave is that they don’t represent America. They only represent the Americans who vote for them (and, of course, illegal aliens).

It’s one thing to effectuate policies that some Americans don’t like. That’s politics. It’s another thing entirely to ignore completely those people who don’t support you. That reeks of tyranny, not the traditional system of these United States of America.

Image: X screen grab.

