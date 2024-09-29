Kamala and Joe are pretty much ignoring the disaster in Asheville, NC

Ashville, North Carolina, was exceptionally battered by Hurricane Helene. Joe Biden has authorized FEMA funds for the flood-stricken regions that the hurricane hit, and he and Kamala both issued generic “we’re so sad” statements. But that’s it. Indeed, the whole Democrat establishment is missing. I wonder if that has anything to do with the fact that the land underwater is in Republican territory. And what does it say to America that we have an administration that cares for only those Americans who give it their votes?

First, in case you missed it, here’s some footage showing the devastation just in Asheville, along with queries about Kamala’s absence:

I don’t think many people realize how badly Asheville was hit by Hurricane Helene. Where is Kamala? pic.twitter.com/Pn9949qqcc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 29, 2024

The entire city of Asheville, North Carolina is under water.



The people are using starlink to let their loved ones know they're alive.



Why isn't the media talking about this?



Where is Biden and Kamala?pic.twitter.com/4fda6Df0KG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2024

Asheville is devastated.



Maybe Ukraine can return some of the money and we can rebuild for the American people. pic.twitter.com/wfbGI8Wiiy — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 28, 2024

Chris Martz helpfully explains that, no, this is not because of climate change, both because the same thing happened a little over one hundred years ago and because of the effect of geography meeting weather:

Hi Brandon. 👋



If climate change is to blame for the Asheville, North Carolina flooding from the remnants of Helene, then was it also climate change when Asheville was wiped out on July 16, 1916 by the remnants of the Charleston Hurricane?



How'd that happen 108-years ago when… https://t.co/0S6C9ySLz1 pic.twitter.com/VkRwTlwnzI — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) September 29, 2024

Okay, instead of spreading climate doomer doctrine, I will take a moment to explain the meteorology behind the floods in North Carolina [and Tennessee].



The precipitation analysis for the last two-days [from 12z today] reveals that over a foot of rain has fallen in the… pic.twitter.com/PA3sZnZg2E — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) September 29, 2024

What’s happened isn’t merely inconvenient. Over sixty people have died in the hurricane’s path. Hundreds more are missing. However, the MSM are disinterested. As of this writing, this is the full ABC News homepage coverage (marked in red):

On NBC, it doesn’t even make the top half of the home page screen:

CBS is also mostly disinterested in this domestic story (marked in red):

Same goes for CNN and MSNBC (marked in red):

(Although you might have noticed with MSNBC that, while the outlet doesn’t care about the hurricane, its viewers do, making it the “most watched” video of the moment.)

The Biden administration did release FEMA money to the various states hit hard by Helene, including Florida and North Carolina. Note, though, that this is a rote bureaucratic action. There’s nothing personal about it.

Biden’s staff also issued a rote statement about the hurricane. After boasting about the FEMA funds and the administrations bureaucratic work, his staff added a supposedly “personal” note:

We’re not going to walk away. We’re not going to give up. As we turn toward recovery efforts, we will make certain that no resource is spared to ensure that families, businesses, schools, hospitals, and entire communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding. Jill and I are praying for those who lost loved ones from Hurricane Helene, and for those whose homes, businesses, and communities were impacted by this terrible storm.

Kamala’s staff did the same, only this time it opened with Kamala’s little emotional statement and closed with the administrative response:

My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Helene. Doug and I are thinking of those who tragically lost their lives and we are keeping all those who loved them in our prayers during the difficult days ahead.

And that’s it. Neither Biden nor Kamala have appeared before a crowd or a camera to say anything about the devastation. Neither has planned a visit. As the tweets at the top of this post show, people have noticed. Moreover, they’ve also noticed a pattern to Biden’s and Kamala’s invisibility:

Asheville, North Carolina.



East Palestine, Ohio.



Lahaina, Hawaii.



The list is endless.



When disaster strikes, Kamala and Biden are nowhere to be found. pic.twitter.com/aEXFJZptcd — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 29, 2024

I wonder if North Carolina’s pro-Trump polling has affected Kamala’s invisibility.

Meanwhile, Trump has openly spoken to the people of Ashville. This is a personal statement, not writing a check with taxpayers’ money or having his staff write a generic note:

Western North Carolina is currently under water.



Kamala is at a fundraiser in San Francisco.



Biden is once again sleeping at the beach.



America's "leaders" are absent. pic.twitter.com/pV63bl7ENs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2024

Trump has also scheduled to go to Asheville in a few days when the community can sustain the burden of a visiting politician (although some think he should go even sooner).

The clear impression that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris leave is that they don’t represent America. They only represent the Americans who vote for them (and, of course, illegal aliens).

It’s one thing to effectuate policies that some Americans don’t like. That’s politics. It’s another thing entirely to ignore completely those people who don’t support you. That reeks of tyranny, not the traditional system of these United States of America.

Image: X screen grab.