John Kirby warns Americans to leave Lebanon as things quickly devolve into full-scale war

John Kirby, a top figure in the Biden-Harris administration, has issued a serious warning to American citizens in Lebanon—get out while you can, because after the exploding pagers and now airstrikes, things are rapidly deteriorating into a full-scale war.

From a report at the Middle East Monitor:

American citizens in Lebanon should leave now while flights are still available, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday, Reuters has reported.

Now, Kirby’s word carries quite a bit of weight, because he’s got insider knowledge. In less than four years, Kirby, as one of the top dogs at the Department of Defense, has participated in a decision-making process that’s seen countless Americans (and allies) abandoned in foreign countries under chaotic circumstances—think Afghanistan, Israel, and Haiti. He’s a key advisor to the people with executive authority, so he’s at least partially liable for leaving all the times our people have been left behind.

While the American government telling American citizens around the world to get out of active war zones is not out of the ordinary, what is relatively new is the reality that the American government will now straight up desert American citizens… or slow-roll evacuation efforts… or tell us we’re on our own and to “be safe” when gang violence erupts and a nation crumbles into anarchy.

I’m of course referring to Afghanistan, Israel, and Haiti, respectively.

Afghanistan needs no refresher.

On October 12, 2023, five days after the massacre in Israel, Kirby revealed that there were still no plans to offer stranded Americans evacuation flights, “even as Hamas intensifie[d] its attacks” against civilian populations. From Politico:

Some foreign airlines are still operating flights, but U.S. carriers have halted service in Israel, with hundreds of flights canceled until at least month’s end. The State Department would not comment on how many U.S. citizens are looking to return stateside given the ‘fluid situation,’ said spokesperson Vedant Patel. But pleas for help from Americans stranded in Israel have surfaced on social media, and some other countries’ militaries — such as Poland, Spain and others — have already evacuated at least some of their citizens. Some lawmakers are calling for the administration to do the same — now. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) said he’s been asking for a military airlift for days, saying … that ‘hundreds’ of his constituents are ‘in Israel currently and want to come home.’ [snip] So far the U.S. does not have plans to activate what’s called the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, where U.S. airlines under Defense Department direction are used to help ferry passengers from conflict zones, an administration official told POLITICO.

So Florida congressman Cory Mills quickly organized a team, flew over, and rescued 96 Americans; Mills acknowledged that the Biden-Harris administration had “no plan, no strategy” to get our people out, adding that Biden was simply going to “leave Americans behind” to fend for themselves.

Fast forward to Haiti in March of this year when Barbecue the gang banger threatened civil war and “genocide” of civilians if acting president Ariel Henry didn’t resign; Henry was out of there faster than a rat up a drainpipe, but things devolved into anarchy just the same. The help offered from the Biden-Harris–Kirby camp? “Be safe” amid the neverending gunfire and rotting corpses strewn in the streets. These cheap words didn’t do any good for the family of Missouri lawmaker Ben Baker; Baker’s daughter Natalie and son-in-law Davy, who were serving as missionaries when the violence erupted, were murdered when gang members looted their home, tied up and beat Davy, and eventually shot the couple, along with a church colleague.

With Democrats like these, no one is coming to save you.

