It is a joke when journalists claim they care about journalistic integrity

This piece of pure garbage is brought to the public by Newsweek.

Using the word 'integrity' and 'journalism' in the same sentence is an oxymoron.

A media that spread lies about Russian collusion for years with no evidence does not have integrity.

Journalists who buried the story about the Hunter Biden laptop and Biden family corruption as they campaigned for Joe is not honest. They have known that the Biden family pockets were lined with kickbacks for years but continue to perpetuate the lie that Joe was not involved and did nothing wrong.

Journalists who have spread the lie for fourteen years that the Affordable Care Act makes health care cheaper while prices have skyrocketed are just Democrat campaign workers.

Anyone who pretends that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are moderates is intentionally spreading misinformation to voters.

No matter what Joe said or did during his first three and a half years in office, the complicit media claimed that he was an excellent president and sharp as a tack. They continued this lie until the debate.

Journalists who continued to say that Kamala was a drag on the ticket now say she is fabulous. That is not honesty.

There is no integrity when the media allows Joe and Kamala to continue spreading lies about what Trump said in Charlottesville and the mendacious conveniently anonymous claim that Trump said the military dead were "suckers and losers."

Why does the media allow Kamala and others to say Trump wants a national abortion ban and that he supports Project 2025 when those are clear lies?

Why does the media allow the lies that Trump's tax cuts only helped the rich and cost the country trillions?

Because they have no integrity!

Journalists have trashed Republican presidential candidates for decades including Ronald Reagan, George Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney. Trump is just the current target. Facts and results clearly don't matter to these partisan hacks.

Each paragraph in this piece shows a lack of intelligence, integrity, or curiosity.

Can journalists fulfill their vital role in a free society when that freedom itself might be at risk and when democracy itself may also be in danger? That question is at the heart of today's fights over proper media coverage and the answers to this dilemma are much more elusive than simply demanding, as many on the left seem to be doing, that the media unyieldingly announce that Donald Trump is a menace and that he must not be allowed to reside in the White House ever again. Although we think that proposition is obvious, many Americans do not, and we believe the media has not yet quite figured out how to properly cover that dangerous and quite real dilemma.

The author says that journalists know that Trump is a menace to America and the media must not allow the voters to put him in the White House.

Trump gave the United States and the rest of the world peace and prosperity but somehow he is a menace?

Trump's low taxes, energy independence, secure border, and reduced regulations lifted all boats, especially those of minorities and people at the bottom of the economy. Poverty hit a record low at the end of 2019.

How is that being a menace?

Trump handed off a rapidly growing economy, not a disaster, with extremely low inflation and a fairly secure border, yet somehow he must be defeated.

Trump did not put out a fictional dossier to destroy his political opponent. That was Hillary and the DNC.

Trump did not use the FBI to spy on and lie about his political opponent. That was Obama and Biden.

Trump did not illegally spy on and jail journalists. That was Biden and Obama.

Biden, Harris took a rapidly growing economy and low inflation and destroyed the purchasing power of Americans, especially the poor and middle class.

Biden, Harris took a relatively peaceful world and destroyed it by building up the finances of Iran and Russia.

Biden, Harris took a fairly secure border and opened it up, decimating cities and towns throughout the U.S.

And most of the media wants Harris to continue with her intentionally destructive policies.

Newsweek continues its garbage:

Truth and facts are under nightly siege across major media outlets supporting Donald Trump, such as Fox News. The consequence is journalism is failing us as legacy media outlets shy away from labeling Donald Trump's rhetoric as racist, sexist, or, most alarmingly, neo-fascist and anti-democratic as many Americans believe it to be. There are also no shortage of essays and op-eds that do not favor Trump but are extremely critical of Kamala Harris