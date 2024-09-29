Israel is single-handedly remaking the Middle East, and it’s glorious

Events regarding Israel’s war on Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran are happening with such speed that it’s difficult to take it all in. This is a quick overview, with help from appropriate tweets. (The tweets have the advantage of compressing vast amounts of information from other people, things that we have neither time nor space to write.)

First, if you haven’t read it, I recommend Clarice Feldman’s analysis, which looks at Benjamin Netanyahu’s important UN speech. It includes a reference to Lee Smith’s essay about the fact that Israel has finally decided to win a war instead of fighting to a UN- and American-forced stalemate. Both essays are essential reading if you want to understand the new dynamics in the Middle East.

One of the things that Elon Musk’s now-essential X makes clear (and that we wouldn’t know without X) is that Israelis are not the only ones celebrating Nasrallah’s death. In any country under a tyrant’s control, the ordinary people, the ones who aren’t actively complicit, suffer greatly, too. They don’t push back because doing so is too dangerous (most people—and I’ll include myself in that number—are sheep when pushed), but a tyrant’s end is a blessing for all.

For that reason, X is awash of posts showing Arabs and Muslims celebrating. That Israelis and exiled Iranians would celebrate is to be expected (and I’ve included the posts because of the joy within them, real joy, not Kamala’s “Joy™”).

For those who may have forgotten, Hezbollah is an Iranian subsidiary, so those who oppose the Mullahs oppose Hezbollah. And when it comes to Israel, in addition to the more than 8,000 rockets fired at Israel in the year alone, Hezbollah has been a major sponsor of anti-Israel terrorism—indeed, of “anti-every Western nation” terrorism:

Israelis pour into the Bazaar, following the Sabbath, celebrate & sing “The Jewish People Are Eternal/The Jewish People Live On For Eternity”

pic.twitter.com/uvKwt6QTlv — Ellie Cohanim (@EllieCohanim) September 28, 2024

Saturday night in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda Market (the Shuk), Israelis celebrate the news of the elimination of #Hezbollah chief, Hassan #Nasrallah.



As the @IDF strike occured as Shabbat came in, many did not know or have the chance to celebrate until last night. pic.twitter.com/GFFfrwheNk — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) September 29, 2024

Celebrations in a Tel Aviv pub 👇



They are singing:

“Yalla ya Nasrallah,

We will f*ck you Inshallah,

We will return you to Allah,

With the entire Hezbollah” 🎶

pic.twitter.com/aoVTTLh7lz — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 27, 2024

An Iranian: “I can't contain my joy seeing how Israel is annihilating Hezbollah. These are the same terrorists who killed and blinded our women and children in Iran. Today the Iranian people know that the Jewish people are their closest allies.”

pic.twitter.com/75ToZrEXHm — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 28, 2024

🚨 HAPPENING NOW 📍



Amazing to see!



Iranians gathered outside the Israeli embassy in London to thank the Israeli army for taking out Nasrallah



Singing of the Iranian Monarchy anthem 🥂



Makes a difference to Anti-Israel Hate Marches we see in Londonpic.twitter.com/lwRdkDXDj7 — Kosher🎗🧡 (@K0sher_C0ckney) September 28, 2024

However, what many people may find surprising is the number of others across the Arab world celebrating. Nasrallah was a terrible, vile man (no matter how the leftist media try to disguise that), and these hopeful people see his death as the harbinger of many more tyrant deaths to come. (Maybe Bashar al-Assad should be worried.)

To appreciate the celebrations in Lebanon, remember that after Israel cleared out the PLO in 1982 (a war that triggered mass antisemitism in Europe, which I know because I was there—but not in America because it was still Reagan-sane), and before Hezbollah moved in, Lebanon had a renaissance. Suddenly, it was a safe, thriving country. Hezbollah changed that, returning Lebanon to its 1970s civil war status. No wonder the people celebrate:

A crowd in tripoli Lebanon gather to celebrate the death (not confirmed) of Hassan Nasrallah hizbullah's leader pic.twitter.com/uxgq3pvT2z — 🇱🇧لبنيني (@Hanniba3il) September 27, 2024

Syrians are celebrating in NW #Syria, amid news that #Hezbollah leader #Nasrallah is likely dead.#Hezbollah was responsible for countless months & years-long sieges, in which 1000s died & others were forced to eat grass & animal feed to survive. pic.twitter.com/vDY7wBDudE — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) September 27, 2024

While some mourn Nasrallah's death. This is an opportunity for Lebanon to regain its sovereignty.



Meanwhile in Syria: Arabs CELEBRATE Nasrallah's death.

His troops murdered and pillaged their way through Syria as part of Irans help to President Assad. pic.twitter.com/uSHBIms4hq — Kilkenny Friends of Israel 🇮🇱 (@KilkennyOf) September 28, 2024

The only ones who aren’t celebrating are fanatic Muslims...and Western leftists:

Same. Imagine weeping for Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/NVvi7mhqUD — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) September 28, 2024

Queer leftists on tiktok are mourning the d*ath of a t*rr*rist leader who was responsible for the m*rder of hundreds of Americans pic.twitter.com/LgCQL7YXfd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2024

What’s spectacular, too, about what Israel is doing is that there is no one left to lead Hezbollah. Indeed, at this point, the lifespan of Hezbollah’s leaders is counted in hours, not days:

🔴ELIMINATED

Just a day after killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah, a precision strike killed Hezbollah's Nabil Qaouk, who reportedly served as deputy to the man most likely to succeed Nasrallah.



REPORT▸ https://t.co/7JL0mqF4xz pic.twitter.com/xYfl1txhnp — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) September 29, 2024

One more thing. The American people should be celebrating, too. Indeed, even the Biden White House managed to gin up some support for Nasrallah’s death:

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Death of Hassan Nasrallah



“Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice… pic.twitter.com/d4sTyppHCp — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) September 28, 2024

However, this same misguided (evil?) White House is still trying to broker a ceasefire. Lee Smith’s essay, which I linked at the top of this post, shows that this is the classic leftist way to fight wars against the West’s existential enemies: surrender.

Biden’s desire to bow down to Hezbollah is especially disgusting given that his anodyne statement disguises the scope of Hezbollah’s depredations against Americans:

Eight reasons Americans should thank Israel for their response to Hezbollah:



1. 1983 Beirut Barracks Bombings: Hezbollah killed 241 U.S. servicemen in a suicide bombing (pictured).



2. 1983 U.S. Embassy Bombing: 17 Americans died in a Hezbollah-led attack (pictured).



3. 1984… pic.twitter.com/2CnllTQ8aw — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) September 27, 2024

If you want to understand just how vile Hezbollah has been to Americans, read the story of Robert Stethem, who was on Flight 847 in 1985. He was one of the bravest Americans ever to live or, as so tragically happened, to die...at the hands of Hezbollah sadists.

Thankfully, Bibi isn’t surrendering anymore.

But of course, it’s not just Hezbollah that’s in Israel’s crosshairs. I urge you to read Jared Kushner’s long, fact-packed, analytical post about what Israel’s actions mean to Iran:

September 27th is the most important day in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords breakthrough.



I have spent countless hours studying Hezbollah and there is not an expert on earth who thought that what Israel has done to decapitate and degrade them was possible.



This is… — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) September 29, 2024

No wonder Iran’s Supreme Leader has gone into hiding after asking others to die for his cause. (You’ve noticed, I’m sure, how many terrorist leaders are personal cowards.)

RELATED: After threatening Israel, Reuters reports that Iran's Supreme Leader has gone into hiding. pic.twitter.com/1Kj8DZnDxv — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) September 28, 2024

The Houthis (another Iranian proxy) are also an Israel target. To date, Israel has decimated the port in Yemen, which was a Houthi stronghold.

The targets of the #Houthis who were attacked in #Yemen:



- Hudaydah port

- Power plant

- Targets in the port of Ras Issa

- Hudaydah airport

- Oil tanks



video of explosions in the port, just like last time. https://t.co/lEwbgc1v0W pic.twitter.com/Sqag8u8GBM — Ori Miller🇮🇱 (@orielishamiller) September 29, 2024

What’s kind of nice is that this specific port was one of the infrastructure jobs that China was working on as part of its Belt and Road initiative. Poof!

Most people also believe that Israel is behind a helicopter crash carrying Senior IRGC and Houthi leaders:

🚨

The Air-Strikes in Hodeida are no coincidence..



It was reported earlier today that Mohammed Abdusalam Houthis Spokesman who recently threatened to join the war against Israel died in a mysterious helicopter crash.

Abdusalam reportedly was on his way to Teheran to meet with… pic.twitter.com/oMBk4MVwoe — Voice From The East (@EastVoiceSpeaks) September 29, 2024

The Houthis, of course, have been attacking America, too, but Biden has been passive in the face of this aggression. He will be forced to act soon, though, not because it’s threatening America (Biden doesn’t seem to care) but because it’s impairing Suez shipping.

What all of this means is that Israel is rewriting the rules for the Middle East. It’s erasing the tyrants who are threatening it with actions that are the equivalent of some of the greatest battle cries ever. “Damn the torpedoes; full speed ahead!” “I have not yet begun to fight.” “Give me liberty or give me death.” “Come and take them.” Now, we have “Check your pager.” Works for me.

Ultimately, Israel is embracing the wisdom of Osama bin Laden. No, that’s not a typo. It was bin Laden who said, “When people see a strong horse and a weak horse, by nature, they will like the strong horse.” Or, as the British said of the Germans during WWI, “The Hun is either at your throat or at your feet.” Or as Kenny Rogers sang, “Sometimes you’ve gotta fight when you’re a man.”

Israel is the fighting strong horse who is forcing the world to let go of its throat, even though it is too decent to demand obeisance at its feet. Israel’s stance will benefit the entire world.

Image by an anonymous AI creator.