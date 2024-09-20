Israel haters who wept for Gaza civilians now weep for Hezbollah terrorists.

One of the virtues of Israel’s exquisitely targeted attack against Hezbollah terrorists is that it’s finally revealed the truth for all to see: The people who have spent the last months crying about Israel killing civilians cared nothing about the civilians. What made them angry was that Israel was defeating Hamas, an Iranian proxy, so an enemy of both Israel and America. We know this because the same people, rather than congratulating Israel for a targeted attack the likes of which no one has ever seen, are now angry at Israel for killing enemy soldiers, even as they’re completely silent about Hamas’s most recent massive rocket barrage against Israeli civilians.

Here's a good, brief summary of what Israel managed to accomplish:

How did Israeli intelligence manage to pull of the jaw-dropping pager attack?



A few years ago, Hezbollah chief, Hassan Nasrallah, told his terror operatives to get rid of their smartphones and switch to pagers which could receive data without giving away a user’s location or… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 19, 2024

Picking up where the visible text leaves off, the essay continues

...a user’s location or other information. So Israel put into motion a plan to establish a shell company that would pose as an international pager producer. By all appearances, B.A.C. Consulting was a Hungary-based company that was under contract to produce the devices on behalf of a Taiwanese company, Gold Apollo. B.A.C. took on ordinary clients, for which it produced a range of ordinary pagers. When Hezbollah became a client, their pagers were produced separately and contained batteries laced with the explosive PETN. The pagers began shipping to Lebanon in the summer of 2022 and more went out this year. On Tuesday, the order was given to activate the pagers. To set off the explosions, according to three intelligence and defense officials, Israel triggered the pagers to beep and sent a message to them in Arabic that appeared as though it had come from Hezbollah’s senior leadership. Seconds later, Lebanon was in chaos.

If you want an in-depth analysis of Israel’s military operation, I recommend the essay that @doranimated wrote for Doug Ross’s site. It explains Israel’s extraordinary intelligence success; the fact that a large part of this success was that Hezbollah soldiers were maimed, not killed, which uses more resources than death does; the moral component of the attack; and the distrust sowed between Beirut and Iran because the pagers came through Iran.

Since @doranimated wrote that post, we’ve learned Hezbollah’s own reckoning about how disastrous the attack was:

⚠️BREAKING: Leaked Hezbollah intelligence documents have been discovered regarding the damage from the pager explosions.



- 879 Hezbollah Terrorists died.

- 291 Senior Commanders died.

- 509 Blinded.

- 1,735 injured in “reproductive organs.”

- 613 Permanent function damage.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/DYOaBHJwr7 — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) September 20, 2024

As you can see, the internal document reveals that were many more deaths than the media reported, as well as huge testicular and penile problems (appropriate for an army that relies on rape as a weapon) and a significant reduction in troop capacity—and that just seems to be from the pager attack.

I’m not sure the Hezbollah document covers the detonating walky-talkies, telephones, and toilet seats the next day, nor the damage that Israel is inflicting using targeted bombing on Hezbollah sites that have been shooting rockets into Israel for years (and doing so thousands of times in the last year alone). In other words, the hurt may be even worse than that document reveals.

Aside from being a stunning military victory, what was also useful about Israel’s attack was that it stripped away the mask of those across the West, in the UN, in national governments, and in the Democrat party, who’ve been insisting that Israel must surrender to Gaza immediately because the war has caused civilian deaths in Gaza.

The fact that the ratio of civilian to military deaths was extraordinarily low for urban warfare was irrelevant to them, as was the fact that Israel dropped leaflets warning people to leave areas (losing the element of surprise) and physically evacuated and fed enemy civilians. For the Muslims and Leftists—all of whom hate the Jews—it was never enough.

As if yielding to the haters’ concerns about civilians, Israel’s attack in killed only Hezbollah fighters by targeting those fighters’ communications devices. Indeed, as many have pointed out, when you see videos of the pagers going off, surrounding civilians scatter rather than becoming visibly injured.

Perhaps a few unlucky civilians near the terrorists were hurt or killed. Still, the reality is that for Israel to have killed and wounded so many enemies in an urban, civilian setting with a statistically invisible number of civilian casualties is, again, extraordinary.

But for the Israel haters, it wasn’t enough. It quickly became clear after Operation Gelding that the problem wasn’t dead civilians; it was a victorious Israel:

Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across of a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians.



This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 18, 2024

(By the way, because AOC is a mindless puppet, she’s completely wrong.)

UN Secretary General when Hezbollah terrorists die when their pagers explode: “It’s very important that there is an effective control of civilian objects, not to weaponize civilian objects.”



Guterres when Hamas turns Gaza’s water pipes to rockets: 🦗🦗🦗🦗pic.twitter.com/b3f4rAhqax — Israel Nitzan🇮🇱🎗️ (@IsraelNitzan) September 19, 2024

Today, though, Hezbollah did make good on its threat to attack Israel, sending hundreds of rockets into civilian housing. As always, the only reason there weren’t mass deaths is because Israel had already evacuated 60,000-80,000 people from the targeted region:

Hezbollah has fired over 250 rockets and missiles toward Israeli civilians since this morning with one intention only: to kill as many as possible.



Has the United Nations said a word?

Has any mainstream media said a word?

Where is the outrage?



pic.twitter.com/Z5RMPl3wwy — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) September 20, 2024

In the wake of yet another mass rocket attack against Israel (an act of war that’s continued non-stop for almost a year), those who decried Gaza civilians and Hezbollah terrorists have been completely quiet.

I must say that while I’m disgusted with the Jew-hatred that infects the world today, I’m grateful for the clarity. Whether on the battlefield or in the realm of ideas, you cannot fight an enemy if he is invisible. Finally, Jews lnow who their enemies are, and many are realizing that they’ve been on the wrong side politically for too long.

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI.