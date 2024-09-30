How on Earth do Harris supporters rationalize away her continuous stream of lies?

Kamala Harris was a district attorney in San Francisco, then a state attorney general in Sacramento, but apparently never personally prosecuted a single case.

She did damage though, contributing to the sad downfall of those once-glorious cities. In 2014, she led the charge to pass Proposition 47, which ended prosecutions for crimes deemed unimportant and tied the hands of police. Crime and lawlessness have followed.

Then she became a senator. Only California would elect such an unqualified person to that high office. She was by all accounts the most radical senator in Congress while she was there.

Then, so enamored of her own intellectual prowess, she ran for president in 2020. Her candidacy was a disaster of humongous proportions. She had to drop out before the first primary in Iowa. She is a classic case of the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias in which people with limited competence in a particular domain overestimate their abilities.

So how and why did Biden pick her as his VP? Most likely for job insurance and because he had promised to choose a black woman. Harris is nominally black and certainly not African-American. Another thing she is not, despite her endless assertions, is the product of a “middle-class upbringing.” Both parents were PhDs, underscoring that she was an academic underachiever. She was born in Berkeley, California, but spent her formative years in Montreal, Canada, in a wealthy, privileged neighborhood while her mother was a medical researcher at the Canada's most prestigious university, McGill University. She never worked at a McDonald’s. That was another of her many, many lies. At this point in her wholly undeserved rise in the Democrat party, after years of on-the-record statements, every word out of her mouth is a lie -- a lie she presumes will get her into the White House.

She was and remains Biden’s “border czar” despite the media’s claim that she has not been.

There are countless clips of her opposing any border security, opposing deportation, opposing any kind of a wall, opposing any consequences for those who illegally enter the country. Now she says she will secure the border, but she won’t. She has no intention of securing the border. The open border and the influx of millions of migrants from all over the world has long been part of the Democrat/globalist plan to attain a permanent democrat majority. And not surprisingly, she's touting amnesty for those already in.

While her supporters lamely insist she has “evolved” and has changed her mind now on nearly all the issues she has long touted, even Bernie Sanders noted that no, she has not changed her “values,” she is being pragmatic, saying what she needs to say to get elected.

In short, she is a pathological liar who will say anything if it will win her votes. That is rather typical of politicians who assume voters are not only ignorant but really stupid. The left has always believed the American people are stupid which is why they do not care what they think. And when they make too much noise, they arrest them, charge them with a made-up crimes and put them in prison.

Since she became the illegitimate candidate for president after forcing Biden to step down, she has told so many untruths one can’t possibly keep up with them all.

She says she has reversed her hard opposition to fracking; probably not true.

She has long supported the “green new deal,” a phony program to further control the masses by depriving them of essential conveniences like gas stoves and gasoline-powered cars. What they want to do is eliminate personal transportation, thus those silly 15-minute cities.

This is at the core of Kamala Harris’ agenda and has been for years. She is all about equity of outcome, an obvious impossibility, not equality of opportunity. Just the other day Kamala announced that the American dream is over. How’s that for anti-American? She just admitted she opposes the hope of home ownership for all which means no primacy of families for all. Her version of “democracy” is not democratic at all; it’s totalitarian.

There are hundreds of clips of Kamala vowing to confiscate guns, to enter homes to check guns are being stored properly. She abhors the Second Amendment and wants a mandatory buyback program! There are 400 million guns in America.

Who does she think will end up owning guns after her “confiscation”? That would be the criminals, of course. That is how stupid she is. She advocates for a policy that without a shred of doubt will enable criminals.

She also has promoted the defunding of police. She supported the BLM and Antifa thugs who burned Minneapolis to the ground in 2020 and did the same to cities across the nation with impunity. She not only raised money to bail out the arrested criminals who burned businesses to the ground and assaulted citizens, she encouraged them to keep up their violence against the thousands of small businesses they destroyed over the self-inflicted death of a chronic drug addict with a long criminal record, saying that the riots would not stop and should not stop. That George Floyd became a “hero” is an example of the depth to which American culture has fallen. She is still on record promoting the defunding of police … until she was suddenly a candidate for president. Does anyone think she has really changed her mind on these issues?

On health care, she has always promoted single payer, government-controlled health care system; the elimination of private, personal choice insurance according to one’s needs.

She advocates for a race, class and gender rule when it comes to disaster relief. How does that work? If an earthquake levels a white neighborhood, it will be the last to receive a government response, if any. That is how this woman rolls. She is a full on anti-white racist but only for reasons of her own political progress, not for any legitimate ethical reasons. She does not have an ethical bone in her body; she is all about self-promotion far beyond her abilities and qualifications.

Harris also supports the wholly unconstitutional packing of the Supreme Court. This has not been suggested since FDR tried it in 1937. The Court had stuck down many of his New Deal laws which frustrated him. He began thinking about packing the Court but was met with righteous opposition. It was never voted on in Congress and was never supported by the public. It was rightfully viewed as an undemocratic power grab as it surely would have been then and would be today.

One hopes that the wiser heads that prevailed then would prevail now as well. But the far-left Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, has just submitted a bill to add six justices to the SCOTUS! They never learn; they never stop trying to abrogate the Constitution.

John Kerry, a figure of mockery if there ever was one, now openly advocates for the overturning of the First Amendment. Like the rest of the left, he abhors our guaranteed freedom of speech because it allows for dissent. The left openly and shamelessly now campaigns for the end of this First Amendment freedom in favor of the suppression of any speech with which they disagree. Censorship is their mantra now and those who believe Kamala Harris’ lies seem to be falling for it, as if it will never come back to haunt them. It will.

Bottom line? Kamala Harris is a pathological liar who rivals Adam Schiff for the use of prevarication for political purposes. She will say whatever she thinks “we the people” will swallow to get where she wants – this time, it's the White House. She has so little respect for said “we the people,” she will lie and lie and lie – about the border, about the Second Amendment, about health care, about the rise in crime, about her plan to defund the police, etc.

She is an imposter, a con artist, a grifter who operates as a deceiver. There is nothing more dangerous than a person like Harris who believes herself to be capable of running a country about which she has no actual love or understanding. Can anyone explain how and why so many Americans seem to be falling for her countless, outrageous lies?

