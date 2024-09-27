Hillary just may be the worst person in the world

“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” — William Shakespeare

Is there a person on the planet that does not know that Hillary Rodham Clinton is the most bitter, angry and hostile political person in the country? Probably not; even those who may have supported her in the past have to know that she’s gone ‘round the bitter bend. Trump’s victory in 2016, despite all the cheating the left had in place, rendered her permanently damaged, deranged with fury; how could anyone vote for Trump over her she wondered. Trump broke her so badly that she remains thoroughly deranged.

Now she wants to jail anyone who opposes her Saul Alinsky version of Marxism. She worshiped Alinsky, and wrote her college thesis about him. He was an evil entity who dedicated his little book to Lucifer. But since he wrote that little book, the left/Democrat party has embraced and followed his “Rules for Radicals.” It is a nasty little treatise, something akin to Mao’s little red book that laid out his cultural revolution that led to more deaths than Stalin or Hitler. In short, Hillary Clinton and her Marxist pals are still trying to sell their evil ideology to the increasingly easily indoctrinated generations that have been taught to not think for themselves, or even to vote in their best interests, but in the interests of their self-appointed betters. The dumbing down of two or maybe three generations of Americans has done horrific damage to our country.

Hillary is still so enraged at Trump and his supporters, she penned an op-ed in the Washington Post in order to double down on her “basket of deplorables”slur. She accuses them of being drawn to “his racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia.” Of course, Trump supporters are not drawn to any of those things. Trump is none of those things. In fact, it is a safe bet that among his vast number of friends, there are far more people of color than HRC has ever had on her rolodex.

But now she says her “deplorables” comment “did not go far enough,” that it was an “important truth.” Then she invoked the thoroughly debunked Charlottesville lie and, of course, January 6th which was, as most people have concluded by now, a set-up to stop any recounts in disputed states before certification of the 2020 election. The left trafficks in lies, over and over and over again. It is their political currency and they spend it irresponsibly. Kamala Harris, if possible, is a worse liar than Hillary. Why do they do it? They assume we are stupid; that we don’t know the truth from their lies.

Aside from her mean and nasty personality, (guarding her was a punishment assignment for the Secret Service), Hillary is far more likely to suffer from all the -ism and phobias that she so cavalierly accuses others of harboring. And we know she is an antisemite. Even Bill once told a story from their Arkansas days about her refusing to get out of the car at a home with a Menorah. Like Harris, her secret service guards were not allowed to look her in the eye or speak to her. One of her early “successes” was to get a man cleared of rape. He had so violently raped a twelve-year-old girl that she was never able to have children. There is a recording of her laughing about that. It was Hillary who managed the “bimbo eruptions” that plagued Bill’s presidential campaigns. Then there is what the Clintons did to Haiti. They are hated in that island nation of despair. The money raised by the Clinton Foundation for Haiti did not go to rebuild that country.

And now? Now she wants to imprison people who express views or opinions she finds disagreeable. She has, in the past, called for the “formal de-programming” of persons with unacceptable views; can we say re-education camps? She apparently can’t wait to become part of a Harris administration. “I’m very optimistic about a Harris-Walz administration because I think it not only has the capacity to deal with all the problems we know but maybe to lower the temperature in the country.” Lower the temperature? It is Hillary and those like her in the Democrat party who have spent nine years using violent rhetoric to attack Trump. It is their words that very likely led to two attempts on Trump’s life. Just the other day, Gina Raimondo said he must be “extinguished.” Whoopie Goldberg on that ABC show that fries the brains of those who watch called Trump a bug, then Joe Biden, their guest, gestured squashing it. These are hate-filled people. Many of them are simply ignorant; others of their ilk are Marxists who, like Barack Obama and now Harris, want to transform the U.S. into an authoritarian nation like China. Tim Walz is on record thrilling at the communist nation.

Most thinking Americans realize that the Democrat party is no longer the party of JFK, but too few realize how much damage it has done to the nation over the last fifty years. The party likes to call itself progressive but it is actually frighteningly regressive. Hillary and her pals are the architects of this regressivism that is reaching for Orwellian totalitarianism. Our young people do not know the Pledge of Allegiance or The Star-Spangled Banner let alone the Constitution. They don’t know the difference between the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, WWI, WWII, the Korea or Vietnam wars. They are more likely to support Hamas than Israel; how depressing is that? If they know of the Holocaust, they’ve been taught to minimize it. Too many young people do not know the difference between right and wrong, good and evil. They’ve been brainwashed by decades of leftist propaganda, propaganda that has infected them to the point that they are unable to discern the difference between the truth and blatant lies. Try and tell them they are misguided and suffer their all-knowing wrath — like those Hamas-loving college students throughout the country who were, shockingly, supported by their university administrations! This is the Democrat party today, remade by people like Obama, Biden, Harris, and yes, Hillary, their queen of mean. Americans are sick of her narcissistic, hateful rants. She just may be one of the worst people in the world.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.