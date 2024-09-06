Five days out from the Trump-Harris debate, media begins to excuse Kamala’s expected terrible performance

The purpose of this article in the Los Angeles Times is to make excuses for Kamala Harris in the upcoming debate:

Column: How Trump uses the 'Gish Gallop' to flood debates with lies and nonsense Kamala Harris. Donald Trump. Gish Gallop. All three are expected at Tuesday’s presidential debate, even if most of America is unfamiliar with one name in that lineup. GG, as I’ve now come to call it, is a shell game/debate tactic that takes its name from Duane Gish, a prominent figure in the creationist movement who deployed dubious arguments, selective factoids, and rapid-fire lies to overwhelm his opponents in public discussions about the theory of evolution. The disinformation technique, coined Gish Gallop in 1994 by the National Center for Science Education’s founding director Eugenie Scott, is essentially the art of burying one’s opponent in falsehoods, outlandish rhetoric and red herrings, making it near impossible for them to cut through the subterfuge and correct the lies within the timed confines of a debate.

The writer essentially says that Harris will look like a loser, but it’s not that she’s actually a loser, it’s just because Trump will have “deployed dubious arguments, selective factors, and rapid-fire lies” to “overwhelm” her in the limited timeframe of a televised debate. If it looks like Trump “won” it’s only because he was a better liar.

But I would like to ask which lies this author expects Trump to tell.

Trump might say that…

the world was more peaceful when he was in office;

the Afghanistan withdrawal was a disaster;

the open-border policies of Biden and Harris are to blame for the surging numbers of illegal aliens in our nation;

countless of the jobs in the last year have gone to illegals;

hordes of terrorists and criminals are coming across the border;

the Biden-Harris energy policies have contributed greatly to inflation and helped Russia and Iran;

the big-spending policies of Biden-Harris are causing inflation, which is causing massive financial harm to the poor and middle classes;

Trump’s own tax rate cuts increased revenue and helped everyone;

real wages rose rapidly during his term and are stagnant (at best) today;

the Justice Department has been politicized against him and his supporters;

he handed off a rapidly growing economy to Biden and Harris;

it is not illegal to challenge elections;

progressive Democrats are destroying women’s sports.

And, all those things would be true.

The people who tell the endless lies are the media, Biden, Harris, and other Democrats; they are Gish Gallop.

The DNC, Hillary, and the FBI used the fake Russian dossier in their attempt to destroy Trump.

They lie that the Justice Department is non-political as they attack Trump, his supporters, parents, Catholics, and peaceful pro-lifers.

They continuously lie about what Trump said at Charlottesville to gin up racial hate and division. Democrats always play the race card.

They lie that Trump called military members “suckers” and “losers.”

They lie that Biden-Harris inherited a disastrous economy when they actually inherited a rapidly growing economy.

They have lied for years that Trump is a dictator, when in reality he is seeking to make the government smaller and to give the power, freedom, and money back to the people.

They continually lie that January 6th was an insurrection, when even the FBI says it wasn’t.

They lie that the 2020 election was clean.

They falsely claim that requiring a photo ID to vote is racist.

They buried the Biden family corruption for years, while also lying that Biden was sharp as a tack.

They falsely claim that the massive number of illegal immigrants coming in is Trump’s fault.

They continually mislead the public that Roe v. Wade made abortion a constitutional right and a law; it was a judicial ruling.

They lie that Trump wants an abortion ban.

They falsely say that Trump’s tax rate cuts cost the government trillions and only helped the wealthy.

They falsely accuse Republicans of banning books when all they want to do is to limit what small children see, like we always have, especially when the material is pornographic.

They say they have lowered inflation when it is still double what they inherited. None of their policies lower inflation.

They falsely claim that Trump is a major supporter of Project 2025 or the author of it.

They falsely accuse Trump of wanting to cut Medicare and social security.

And Kamala is pretending to change her policies on many things from what they have always been, including fracking, the wall, taxes, and Medicare for all.

Basically, the media and other Democrats haven’t cared about the truth for a long time and they always accuse others of what they do. All they care about is winning!

