Email mishap exposes Biden-Harris spokesman ridiculing American veterans, saying there’s ‘no use’ in responding to their concerns over Afghanistan exit

Talk about a fail of epic proportions: John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesman for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, hit “reply all” on an email thread, not realizing that reporters were in on the conversation, and exposed himself, putting into writing his own dismissive attitude toward our nation’s veterans who are displeased and deeply upset over the way Biden, Harris, Kirby, and anyone else involved in the decision, decided to leave Afghanistan. Let me just emphasize again with what these veterans take issue: A haphazard and poorly-planned exit leaving a wake of chaos and death, including the needless loss of life of thirteen precious American soldiers, and more than $80 billion in equipment going right into the hands of the terrorists these veterans had been fighting, for twenty years.

This man can’t properly avoid hitting “reply all” but he’s supposed to be trusted with classified information? It’s amazing we’ve actually lasted this long under a Biden-Harris administration.

Here’s the story, from a report by Victor Nava at the New York Post:

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was met with intense criticism Wednesday after he inadvertently emailed a reporter that there is ‘no use in responding’ to veteran concerns about the Harris-Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Kirby, 61, apparently intended to send his dismissive response to White House staffers but accidentally hit ‘reply all’ on an email chain that included the Fox News reporter making the inquiry. ‘Obviously no use in responding. A ‘handful’ of vets indeed and all of one stripe,’ read Kirby’s email, according to the outlet.

“No use in responding” to those who want accountability and answers. For Kirby, it’s better to simply ignore these time-wasting and annoying individuals… who left their brothers, fathers, sisters, mothers, friends, and blood in a desert more than 7,000 miles away. They’re worthless to this administration, and the ends it desires to accomplish, as they’re clearly not the veterans voting Democrat. These aren’t the “Veterans for Walz” sellouts or self-serving scum like retired “Rear Admiral” Kirby himself, but veterans who understand true sacrifice for and service to America and her people.

But, as Kirby said to the reporter on the thread, “Clearly, I didn’t realize you were on the chain[.]” No kidding buddy, which just means you’re an incompetent piece of work.

This is one more real “suckers and losers” scandalous moment, spoken from the mouths of progressive Democrats, as always.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.