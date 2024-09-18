Don Lemon: Black men are only voting Trump because they want welfare handouts and to feel like they matter

Tell us how you really feel Don!

I try to avoid writing about Don Lemon because he bores me (and no doubt a reader too), and because someone like Lemon, who is apparently such a non-event that even the failing CNN didn’t want him, doesn’t deserve attention—we conservatives have bigger fish to fry—but this one I couldn’t resist, because it’s just so repugnant, and serves as the perfect illustration of why black Americans are rejecting the progressive Democrats.

Yesterday, Lemon appeared on Joy Reid’s MSDNC show for a gab session, during which time Reid asked Lemon about a man-on-the-street type interview he conducted in August, which had revealed that a number of black men were intending to vote for President Donald Trump this November. Below is the question Reid posed, and Lemon’s answer, via a report at Breitbart:

Reid asked, ‘What do you make of that? What do you make of black men, as disdainful as Trump is to black people?’ Lemon said, ‘I think you’ll agree as a journalist, as an American, you should have some knowledge before you say you’re going to vote for them before you go into the polling place. A lot of them said I liked him because he gave me the stimulus check. I am like, that did not come from Donald Trump. His name was on it. It came from a Democratic Congress and Nancy Pelosi. I do think that some of it is bravado. I also think that it is aspirational. Donald Trump, devil may care, is flying around in airplanes, on gold toilets, beautiful women and all those things. I think maybe men who don’t have an agency that white men have in society, maybe it is aspirational to them, and they want to be like him, and therefore they say they will vote for him.’

The narrative according to Lemon, in other words: black men who aren’t enslaved to progressivism, are the losers of society with no “agency,” only resonating with welfare handouts, gaudiness, and “bravado,” so that’s why they’re voting Trump. It’s not about “knowledge” because as everyone knows, a black man who supports Orange Man Bad cannot possibly be educated like college-indoctrinated Lemon! (I mean, clearly he’s the pinnacle of intellect with his bachelor’s degree and career as a less-than-mediocre “journalist” for a fake news network.) A black man who votes for Trump is about as low as it gets on the social totem pole, so it only makes sense that he would aspire to feel like he mattered to those at the top.

Is this the most offensive and bigoted take ever? I’d say so!

Could it possibly be that these men are simply using the context of their own lived experiences? Under Trump, things were better for black Americans. There was record low unemployment, and record low poverty; Trump, who made huge strides in unburdening the economy from heavy regulation and government interference, was the tide lifting all boats. It’s well known that blacks are disproportionately affected by illegal immigration—when millions of illegal aliens flood into the U.S. welcomed by an administration, they take the jobs which are largely staffed by black Americans. Maybe, just maybe, Donald Trump actually does care about black Americans, both as a community and as a whole, and blacks aren’t as stuid as Lemon suggests, but instead are perceiving accurately Trump’s very genuine affections for them. Maybe that explains their massive support for him? Just a thought.

Now, the clip that Joy ran showed one man accusing black Trump supporters of just wanting handouts, but we aren’t actually clear as to where he stands on the election—for all we know, he could be a Trump hater denigrating those he might call Uncle Toms or race traitors, still chained in the Democrat slave trade.

Secondly, and this is worth addressing for the mockery, but the stimulus checks were “Trump” checks— for any conservative arguing principle, this is certainly a blackmark on his record—because he signed the CARES Act, which funded the checks. Lemon wants to give credit to Pelosi? She’s the one who ridiculed the handouts as “crumbs” because they were coming from Trump! (Nevermind the fact that she wanted to give out less.)

Maybe it’s “men” like Lemon who have no “agency” in this world. I mean, after losing his gig at CNN, he now approaches political differences like a bratty child approaches a parental rebuke; here he is, filming himself emulating a teenage girl with a major attitude, rolling his eyes and huffing and puffing for effect, mad at the logic and reason coming from the other side:

(Just because you’re gay doesn’t mean you have to act like an obnoxious female.)

He didn’t offer an intelligent retort, uttering not a word—he simply ramped up the drama! I’m embarrassed for him. Now, apparently there’s an audience so mindless that this sort of propaganda appeals to… and they’re voting.

The Democrat elites really do hate us when we vote in their own self-interest (less government), but they hate when the blacks do it even more; as the Democrats see it, they’re entitled to the black vote. These blacks are owned by the Democrat party! Who told them they could leave? No one said these blacks could start thinking for themselves!

Well, the Democrats are losing their grip, because it wasn’t just black men, but black women too:

