Disney stars boast about the company’s newest miniseries: ‘It will be a gay explosion...’

For decades, The Walt Disney Company was a reliable source of family-friendly entertainment. It may not have been high art, but you felt safe sending your children to the theater with a dollar clutched in their hands to pay for a matinee or letting them select a Disney movie from your video or DVD collection. Those days are gone. Despite a massive collapse in share prices the last time Disney released its inner gay, the studio is at it again, this time with a miniseries that its stars describe as a “gay explosion.”

Technically, the new series, Agatha All Along, isn’t for very young children. It’s part of the Marvel “universe,” which is meant for a teen and adult demographic.

Image: Disney World Pride in 2009 by Jeff Kern. (Most other non-copyrighted images of the word “pride” associated with Disney seem to have vanished.) CC BY 2.0.

However, it still has the brand “Disney” appended to it, as you can see if you go to the show’s home page. Yes, it’s a Marvel product but the Disney+ name is right under the miniseries’ name. That is, Disney’s not releasing it under a subsidiary that’s aimed at older people. It’ll play on Disney+’s streaming site, where any child over the age of 5 can watch all of Disney’s programming, no matter how far afield it is from the simple charms of the studio’s products under Walt Disney’s aegis. Also, there are a lot of families who don’t want their teens watching “gay explosions” either.

So, what is Agatha All Along? Frankly, I have no idea, and the Wikipedia description doesn’t help much (hyperlinks and end note omitted):

After being trapped in the town of Westview, New Jersey, at the end of the miniseries WandaVision (2021), the witch Agatha Harkness escapes with the help of a goth teen who wishes to face the trials of the legendary Witches' Road. Without her magical powers, Agatha and the teen form a new coven of witches with which to face the trials.

The whole sex obsession, whether straight or gay, is right there in the characters. The goth teen is “a gay familiar with a dark sense of humor...” One of the coven members is a feminist who was inspired by “Kristen J. Sollee’s book Witches, Sluts and Feminists: Conjuring the Sex Positive.” The gay familiar, of course, although non-verbal, has a boyfriend.

But apparently, there’s more going on than just a couple of gay characters and a slut. Instead, according to the film’s stars, homosexuality is at the heart of the nine-episode show. Variety, Hollywood’s main trade publication, interviewed actors from the miniseries. The videos are embedded below, but you can read here Variety’s summary:

The cast and creatives behind “Agatha All Along” are celebrating the Disney+ series’ unprecedented LGBTQ representation. “I would agree with that,” Sasheer Zamata, who plays Jennifer Kale, said when told at Monday’s premiere that “Agatha” has been described as “the gayest project Marvel has ever done. “You’ll see when you watch. Witches are queer, inherently, just because we are outcasts and set aside for many reasons. This show shows a really good representation of different types of people and that we can all use the power we have within to go forward and be great.” Joe Locke, who plays Teen, explained, “It’s got many layers and gay is one of them. That’s one of the great things about the show. … Teen is a queer guy on the show, but it’s not the driving force, which I think is really great. It’s really nice to just have these positive queer characters.”

According to the same article, another actress trills about how “exciting” it is that LGBTQ+ stuff is “normalized.” But the big quotation comes from Aubrey Plaza, who sounds like a hotel but is, in fact, a bisexual actress in the miniseries: “It will be a gay explosion by the end of it.”

Speaking of Plaza, it’s clear that the gayness was baked into the cake. According to her, the point all along was for the show to be excessively gay:

Aubrey Plaza reacts to #AgathaAllAlong being called the "gayest Marvel project yet": "It better be, cause that's what I signed up for." https://t.co/fovgx9Ba68 pic.twitter.com/fBnVPYPl1R — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2024

Here are the promised videos, starting with Sasheer Zamata (a lesbian), thrilling to the show’s being the “gayest” Disney production ever:

Disney is marketing their new series Agatha as “the gayest project Marvel has ever done.”



Disney stock price is down 50% since the company went woke in 2021.



Audiences don’t want gender ideology shoved in their face, they want entertainment.pic.twitter.com/w5ZYJXmSdV — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 17, 2024

Katherine Hahn is also excited about the gayness of it all...along with the normalization:

Kathryn Hahn reacts to #AgathaAllAlong being called "the gayest Marvel project to date": "What is the most exciting [thing] about it is that that's not exactly what it's about. It's so normalized." https://t.co/fovgx9BHVG pic.twitter.com/Z5w8Ea4uMq — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2024

And here’s Joe Locke reveling in the gayness of it all:

Joe Locke reacts to #AgathaAllAlong being called "the gayest Marvel project to date": "It's got many layers, and definitely gay is one of them...[In] #Heartstopper, the queerness is the plot of the show, whereas [with 'Agatha']...it's not the driving force of the plot." pic.twitter.com/J02SZD4MF7 — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2024

All of this gayness may be good for Disney’s Hollywood street cred, but it’s not good for Disney shareholders. A year ago, after Disney had somewhat shaken off the debacle of advocating for LGBTQ+ materials in Florida’s elementary schools, Disney’s shares hit a nine-year low of less than $84 per share. This Forbes article credits the Marvel universe as part of the problem. The movies just weren’t bringing in fans. (The other part was that the parks were so overpriced that people weren’t going to them. The parks are still hugely expensive.)

However, that 2023 problem was even worse than the Forbes article says because it doesn’t consider inflation. In 2012, that $84 share price was worth almost 33% more than the same price in 2023, meaning that shareholders in 2012 held something more valuable than in 2023.

The same is true today. Disney shares are currently at $93, but in 2012 dollars they’re worth only $68.00. Disney’s policies, which include destroying its family-friendly reputation, are costing the shareholders money.

In April, Nelson Peltz, motivated by Disney’s obsession with children’s and LGBTQ+ sexuality, tried unsuccessfully to execute a hostile takeover at Disney. Bob Iger managed to fight back with a lot of help from leftist big names and deep pockets:

In the countercampaign against Peltz, which cost an estimated US$40 million, Disney CEO Bob Iger reached out for support from big names. These included Star Wars creator George Lucas, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and businesswoman Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple CEO Steve Jobs. Disney also gained backing - and much-needed shareholder votes - from large institutional investors, including Vanguard, which owns a 7.8% stake in Disney, BlackRock with 4.2%, and State Street owning 4.1%.

I wonder, given Disney’s continued decline in real value, if the wokists would still be able to block a takeover today.

Maybe it’s just time to accept that Disney is no longer a child-friendly company. Families can’t afford the theme parks, which seem to be playgrounds for young adults, immature old adults, and LGBTQ+ people. Families also don’t want their children watching any of the new content. Things change.

The only tragedy in all of this is that the company will retain control of Walt Disney’s content, the kind of stuff that was woven into the American fabric. That door will be shut to families with old-fashioned values, and that’s a shame.