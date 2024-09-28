In this ever-devolving world, I often spot apparent dichotomies. Some of these are, dare I say it, reminiscent of the Battle Between Good and Evil. Here are two such dichotomies. Decide for yourself.

1. Pope Francis recently addressed an inter-religious meeting of young people in Singapore. The preposterously Progressive Pontiff stated,

Every religion is a way to arrive at God. There are different languages to arrive at God, but God is God for all. And how is God God for all? We are all sons and daughters of God. But my god is more important than your god, is that true? There is only one God and each of us has a language to arrive at God. Sikh, Muslim, Hindu, Christian, they are different paths.

Sorry, Francis, but other religions have different prophets, saviors, and Gods. If, as you infer, one God is not “more important” than any other God, your claim that “there is only one God” is in obvious contradiction to that statement. Moreover, your claim that every religion is a way to arrive at God also contradicts that statement, and is absurd if one considers paganism, Satanism, Frisbeetarianism, Zoroastrianism, Scientology, and the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster as other religions. Oh, you don’t? Intolerant, non-inclusive hatemonger! Anyway, as a Christian, I have long been under the impression that belief in Jesus Christ was key to knowing God and ascending to heaven. If the Pope himself no longer believes this, it is certainly “problematic,” at least to the Pope, if not to Christianity.

Here is what Bishop Joseph Strickland had to say about religious authenticity recently, writing in a post on X:

This is what the Catholic Church teaches regarding the unicity of Jesus Christ. The only way to God the Father is through His Son Jesus Christ. To deny this is to deny the Catholic faith. This is called heresy.

Bishop Strickland sounds like a better Catholic than Pope Francis.

2. International Planned Parenthood Federation’s “Deliver Enable Toolkit” shows teachers how to scale “comprehensive sexuality education” for children under age 10 — going so far as to present the exploitation of women through prostitution, as a normal “interpersonal relationship.” According to Planned Parenthood’s Toolkit, “Commercial sex work” is as normal as working in a hardware store or being an office manager. Maybe more so.

Really? Katie Brown, American Life League’s national director, noted: “Public schools are allowing the organization that killed almost 393,000 preborn children by abortion in 2023 unfettered access to thousands of elementary, middle, and high school students in their classrooms.” She added, “And it is spending taxpayer dollars to do so.”

Which, perversely, might be why a judge recently rejected a request to suspend the sale of a city-owned property to the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood for just $10. Ten bucks. A decision that denied Dr. Sheila M. Furey, a Chesterfield County psychiatrist who treats children and adults with autism, brain injuries, and dyslexia, the opportunity to bid on the Richmond, Virginia property. Attorneys representing Furey say that Richmond city officials failed to “issue or publish any invitation for bids or request for proposals” of the property, in clear violation of city code. Instead, Richmond City Council members unanimously approved the sale of said property to Planned Parenthood, paving the way for the organization to build its third facility in the city for just $10.

Well, the psychiatrist treating autism had no chance. It is sadly likely that the property was either going to be sold to Muslims so they could convert it into a Mosque, or to Planned Parenthood, so they could convert it into a killing field for babies.

Crazy? Well, these things can happen when the current Pope doesn’t really believe in the foundational precepts of the very religion of which he is the acknowledged leader.

Dichotomies?

