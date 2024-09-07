Democrats: Trashing the past, ruining the present, stealing our future

It is all working out as planned for the progressives.

They divide us, break us up, atomize us, make us hate each other, drive us all crazy.

And then the shootings occur. And then they have us scared. And then they can control us, disarm us, and lock us down ”for our own good.”

Meaning, their ever-growing, eternal power. And some of these elite progressive/Marxist wackos in power actually get aroused with each and every additional shooting … because they know they can use them to their advantage -- in both the short and the long term.

That is the true nature of the evil we are facing. And it is an evil that cannot be defeated unless we are willing to make it so, no matter the cost. The cost of not doing so is unimaginable.

Up until around World War II, kids in certain rural areas were bringing their .22 rifles and their Remington shotguns to school. There was far less gun control. And no one got shot. In England today, masses of people are getting stabbed, yet just a couple of decades ago this was virtually unheard of. In Sweden, thousands of women are getting raped, whereas a few scant decades ago violent crime was nearly unheard of in the Nordic nation. So, what has changed?

It is not the guns. It is not the knives. It is the takeover of every major institution by progressives/Socialists/Marxists … and their fanatical efforts to trash our past, ruin our present, and deprive us of life, liberty, and happiness in the future. It is time, instead, for we the people to deprive them of their power. It is time to remove ourselves from the vast government plantation.

The Founders said it best:

WHEN in the Course of human Events, it becomes necessary for one People to dissolve the Political Bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the Powers of the Earth, the separate and equal Station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent Respect to the Opinions of Mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the Separation.

We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—-That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its Foundation on such Principles, and organizing its Powers in such Form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

Just so.

Someone recently asked me if, when I was 14 years old, I ever thought of obtaining a gun and shooting up a school. This is a typically ludicrous, insulting, and utterly off base question… the kind progressives like best. I replied, “No, I wouldn't have contemplated it at 4, 24, or 44-years-of-age, or last week for that matter.” Nor would I have thought of stabbing someone, strangling someone, or accosting them with a bat, weed whacker, or candelabra.

In fact, were the government to mandate that I do so, I would not have complied. We owe our allegiance not to a king, but to the King of Kings.

More to the point, we only owe allegiance to a government as long as it respects us, serves us, and protects our inherent rights. None of which it is doing today. The same can sadly be said for the governments of Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, and others, though none of those nations’ citizens were gifted the same freedoms and independence as were Americans because of their country's unique founding.

Our current leaders utilize every tragedy and pandemic to take away our rights, not protect them. Whether it be our right to best protect ourselves, to free speech, or to freely gather, they disdain them all. Worse yet, their policies are largely responsible for creating these tragedies and pandemics in the first place.

There are only two possible types of societies. Period. One in which the people fear the government and consequently live under tyranny, and one in which the government fears the people, who consequently may live in freedom. Yet, if I were to say “It is time to make the government fear the people,” it would be taken out of context, and there is every chance the government would lash out at me, calling me a “terrorist.” Or worse.

Which proves my point.

It is time — indeed past time — to channel our inner Founders. Some truths are self-evident.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License