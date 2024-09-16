Corruption within the Secret Service and the Supreme Court

The big news from Sunday is that Trump—thank God—survived a second assassination attempt and, just as thankfully, no one else was killed or injured. Currently, we have no explanation for the shooter’s pinpoint accuracy regarding where he’d find Trump. What some may have missed, though, was another story yesterday in the New York Times claiming that a massive Supreme Court leak implied that Chief Justice John Roberts, a notable squish, manipulated normal procedures to save Donald Trump via the Court’s immunity decision. Both these events—the would-be assassin’s weirdly precise knowledge about Trump’s whereabouts and the Supreme Court’s leaks—tell us that something is rotten in the state of the Deep State.

I won’t rehash here what we currently know about the second attempt on Donald Trump’s life in just two months. You’d have to be a leftist not to know the available details.

Image by AI.

The one point that interests me is that the shooter knew where to find Trump. This was impressive, considering that Trump’s decision to golf was a very last-minute thing. This wasn’t a long-planned rally or fundraiser. It fell into the “Hey, I want to go golfing tomorrow” category...yet there the shooter (and I won’t dignify the accused by naming him) still found him.

How?

Well, Dan Bongino, who used to be a Secret Service agent, thinks there may be a mole inside the DHS or Secret Service (starting at 19:20). Or at least, he’s seriously asking the question. While he might once have thought such a thing was insane, he’s now ready to contemplate it as a real possibility. The reason is that there is no way anyone outside of the inner circle would have known that Trump was going to be on the golf course on Sunday:

Certainly, the more we learn about the whackledoodle who is alleged to have attempted to assassinate Trump, the more we’re learning that his pro-Ukraine activism may have connected him with people in the government, including in the CIA. That being the case, how much bigger of a step is it to believe that a fanatic pro-Ukrainian person within the government decided that Trump threatened the money flow to Ukrainian interests?

And then there’s that Supreme Court leak, which saw the New York Times essentially allege that John Roberts, who has never been particularly friendly to Trump, manipulated the Supreme Court to force pro-Trump outcomes in recent cases regarding immunity, efforts to kick Trump off the ballot using the 14th Amendment, and overcharging January 6 defendants.

In my humble estimation, every one of those decisions was righteous because each properly looked at and analyzed the Founders’ or Congress’s intentions, whether behind Article Two, the 14th Amendment, or 18 U.S.C. § 1512. Also, it’s the Chief Justice’s responsibility to assign cases.

However, Josh Blackman, writing at The Volokh Conspiracy, points to the worst thing about the leak, which is that it happened at all:

[T]his leak is far worse than the Dobbs leak. In Dobbs, one or more people exfiltrated a draft opinion from inside the Court, and somehow that opinion made its way to Politico. (Maybe Jodi Kantor can tell us how that happened!) It was devastating for the draft decision to become public, and it nearly led to the assassination of Justice Kavanaugh. But the aftermath of the leak was swift and overwhelming: the Court was placed on lockdown, and a sweeping investigation was launched to find the culprit(s). But the Trump leaks are systematic and thorough. We have insights of confidential memoranda, detailed conversations at conferences, KBJ's changed vote, Justice Alito losing the Fischer majority, and information about many Roberts clerks were working on the case. This tapestry would require insights from so many different people. Moreover, all of this comes after the Dobbs leak when Chief Justice Roberts (apparently) put strict limitations on access to Court information.

Part of what gives the Supreme Court its gravitas is its inscrutability. Destroy that, and you effectively destroy the Supreme Court.

Blackman has his suspicions about where responsibility lies for this sabotage against the third branch of government. He thinks the leaks originated with Elena Kagan or someone on her staff because there’s absolutely nothing in the leaks about her.

There’s more in Blackman’s analysis, including the disrespect shown to Justice Samuel Alito (one of only two justices, along with Clarence Thomas, truly deserving of respect for intellectual integrity).

It’s bad enough when the Supreme Court issues decisions that see it legislating from the bench, engaging in unconstitutional analyses, or punting on important issues that only it can address. It’s even worse when you see how the sausage gets made and when you learn that one of the justices may be so highly partisan that she (er, or he) will destroy the whole institution to score partisan points.

When Shakespeare wrote that immortal line about “something rotten in the State of Denmark,” he had no idea that the Deep State in America in 2024 would still be more rotten than that lone guard in Hamlet could imagine.