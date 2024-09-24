Commentary: Trump is pulling ahead in Georgia, despite Kamala Harris’s recent visit and pro-abortion pitch

See also “A new American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports poll in Georgia has Trump leading” by Andrea Widburg.

In a state with limited access to abortion, the “right” to an abortion is not what’s at the front of women’s minds. Shockingly, they care more about paying their bills, feeding their children, and stepping outside without the fear that what happened to Laken Riley might happen to them.

They want what Trump is selling, though a good portion of them haven’t exactly made the connection. Let’s look at the data, from a recent poll conducted by American Thinker and Rasmussen Reports.

When asked what issue is the “most important” political problem for the next president to solve, women ranked the options like this: 21% answered “abortion rights”; 29% answered “illegal immigration”; 31% answered “rising prices”; 17% answered “protecting our democracy”; and 3% were “not sure” what they thought.

When modern American women, whose minds are largely polluted by progressive feminism, have to actually care about real issues like the economy and violent predators stalking the streets instead of a “right” to murder their own hypothetical children, you know things are actually pretty bad. The Democrats are quickly turning America into a third world hellhole, which just as quickly removes all pretenses that they can govern in the interest of the people.

For even more context to stress how seriously awful the state of affairs is under Kamala Harris already, it’s worth noting that Harris just visited Georgia and railed against President Trump and conservative lawmakers for what she calls “Trump abortion bans,” the very kind of law in place in the state right now; a law she blamed for the deaths of two young mothers, which both made national news. Georgia’s heartbeat law prohibits women from procuring an abortion once the baby’s heartbeat can be detected, with exceptions for babies conceived in incest and rape as well as “maternal health.”

Here’s this, from a CNN article last week:

Vice President Kamala Harris directed her team this week to immediately schedule a visit to Georgia following a media report that revealed two deaths linked to the battleground state’s abortion restrictions, according to two sources familiar with the planning… [snip] ‘She uses her platform to command the attention of the country to these issues. This is a natural succession of that,’ a senior Harris adviser told CNN. That was evident during Harris’ Friday appearance in Atlanta, where she forcefully went after former President Donald Trump, blaming him for the abortion bans in several states, including Georgia, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. ‘The reality is for every story we hear of the suffering under Trump abortion bans, there are so many other stories we’re not hearing but where suffering is happening every day in our country,’ the vice president said.

Nevermind the pesky details of the tragedies—both women obtained abortion pills, which are notoriously dangerous, and suffered from complications—but as the AT/Rasmussen poll suggests, the emotional abortion appeal, a fallacy which is particularly influential on women, seems to be losing its power.

Now, despite a whopping 79% of women (that’s almost four-out-of-five) viewing “abortion rights” as a less pressing issue than the economy and the illegals and everything else, the same survey revealed that 53% of women would vote for Harris if the election were held today.

Where’s the disconnect? I wish I knew.

